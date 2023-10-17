CTPL Secures Preferred Partnership Rights for Student Acquisition and Branding into NAAC A+ Rated Vivekananda Global University

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 17: CTPL, a leading innovator in the education industry, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement: securing the preferred partnership rights for the esteemed VGU Jaipur in both traditional and online programs. This strategic collaboration underscores CTPL's unwavering commitment to reshaping the landscape of Student Acquisition & Branding in the digital age.

With a track record of successfully facilitating over 20,000 student acquisitions in the current academic year and a remarkable total of 50,000 student acquisitions over the past four years for partner universities in both offline and online modes, CTPL has positioned itself as a true pioneer in the field.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with VGU Jaipur," stated Bikash Sahoo, CEO at CTPL. "This preferred partnership emphasizes our dedication to streamlining and enhancing the student acquisition and branding experience for both students and institutions."

CTPL's technology platform for student acquisition and engagement is designed with user-friendliness, intuitiveness, and a seamless applicant experience in mind. The platform offers real-time status updates, secure document uploads, and a responsive support team to guide students through the process with confidence and ease.

"As the CEO of VGU, I proudly affirm our partnership with CTPL. With over 4 cycles of successful collaboration, they've demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding the education market, adapting to industry trends, utilizing cutting-edge technology, and, crucially, taking full ownership of the admissions process. Together, we're poised for continued excellence and innovation in education," says Er. Onkar Bagaria, CEO and Trustee of VGU, Jaipur.

Beyond the advanced technology platform, CTPL's core strength lies in its proficiency in harnessing data-driven strategies to optimize the student acquisition and branding funnel. This approach has consistently delivered outstanding results, yielding high conversion rates for partner universities. Through substantial process enhancements focused on efficiency and outcomes, CTPL has improved lead conversion ratios, increased retention rates among counselling teams, and streamlined workflows, cementing CTPL's position as an industry trailblazer in student acquisition and branding 14+ Universities across 10 States in the country.

CTPL.io, a trusted partner for transforming the admissions landscape in university/institute. With a simple mission of boosting university's ROI by driving admissions growth while minimising costs, CTPL enables Institutions and Universities with everything needed for securing desired admissions, including cutting-edge & proprietary technology platforms, skilled personnel, streamlined processes, fee financing, and more.

Vivekananda Global University (VGU) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, established in 2012, is a leading private university renowned for its diverse programs in engineering, management, law, design and many more. With its recent NAAC A+ accreditation in 2022, VGU reaffirms its commitment to excellence and holistic education, showcasing its forward-looking vision, including the integration of online degree programs.

