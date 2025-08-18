CTQ Launches 'Daily AI Compound' to Help Professionals Master the Age of Artificial Intelligence

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Choose To Thinq (CTQ), a company with a long-standing mission to make continuous learning a daily habit, today announced the launch of the Daily AI Compound. This new subscription service is designed to help professionals stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence. The service, available at https://www.ctqcompounds.com/ai, delivers daily, human-curated insights and perspectives on AI directly to subscribers.

In an era where AI is reshaping industries and job roles, staying informed is no longer optional. The Daily AI Compound cuts through the noise by providing a single, essential piece of content each day. This carefully selected material is chosen to be both insightful and actionable, helping leaders, innovators, and lifelong learners understand the nuances of AI without a significant time investment.

"Artificial Intelligence is not just a technological shift; it's a societal one. For professionals, the challenge isn't a lack of information, but a lack of signal," said J. Ramanand, co-founder of CTQ and lead curator. "We've been helping people build reading habits with our curated Compounds since 2019. The Daily AI Compound is a natural extension of that philosophy. Our team sifts through hundreds of articles to find the one piece that will spark a new idea or explain a complex development simply. We believe 15 minutes a day is all it takes to build a robust understanding of the AI landscape."

Lending further expertise to the initiative is Dr. Navin Kabra, who will serve as a Subject Matter Expert for the Daily AI Compound. A respected figure in the technology community, Dr. Kabra holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is the founder of PuneTech.com. His extensive experience includes his role as a Visiting Professor of Practice at the Trust Lab, IIT Bombay, co-founding tech startups, and teaching advanced topics like AI and Generative AI.

"A conceptual understanding of AI is crucial for every professional today," said Dr. Kabra. "The Daily AI Compound is a fantastic tool for building that essential, everyday AI literacy, and I'm excited to contribute to a resource that makes this vital knowledge so accessible."

Key Features of the Daily AI Compound:

* Expert Human Curation: Daily content selected by CTQ's team, building on years of curation experience and guided by subject matter experts.

* Time-Efficient: Designed for busy professionals, requiring only about 15 minutes of engagement per day.

* Diverse Perspectives: Covers a wide range of topics from technical developments to the societal impact of AI.

* Actionable Insights: Focuses on content that helps subscribers think critically and apply their knowledge.

The Daily AI Compound is available through flexible subscription plans for both individuals and corporate teams, with special pricing available for organizations signing up more than 10 members.

About Choose To Thinq (CTQ): Founded in 2014, Choose To Thinq (CTQ) helps individuals and organizations build future-relevance. Since 2019, its flagship 'Daily Reader Compound' has helped hundreds cultivate a compounding habit of curiosity and learning. CTQ's portfolio of curated reading products fosters the daily routines necessary for continuous upleveling in a changing world.

Media Contact:

B V Harish Kumar

Co-founder, Choose To Thinq

https://www.ctqcompounds.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor