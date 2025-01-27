Cueen Unveils Exciting New Collection for 2025: Beauty Products, Innerwear, and Fashion Jewelry for the Modern Woman

ATK

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Cueen, the innovative and fashion-forward D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brand known for its commitment to empowering women through style and comfort, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new range of products. This new collection encompasses beauty products, innerwear, and fashion jewelry, designed to elevate every woman's wardrobe and daily routine with luxury, practicality, and flair on www.cueenstore.com

Available now at Cueen Store, the brand's new offerings are a testament to Cueen's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of modern Indian women. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, thoughtful design, and exceptional craftsmanship, the collection ensures that every woman can feel confident, comfortable, and chic, no matter the occasion.

Beauty Products: Radiance From Within

Cueen's new beauty line is created with the modern woman in mind, offering a luxurious yet accessible range of skincare, makeup, and body care products. The collection includes nourishing skincare essentials made from clean, cruelty-free ingredients, as well as cosmetics designed to enhance natural beauty. From gold peel mask, eyebrow trimmers and face rollers to vibrant lip colors and innovative items like LED makeup mirror, Cueen has carefully curated its new range for 2025. The brand's philosophy is rooted in the belief that beauty begins with self-care, and the new line is designed to support women's self-expression, confidence, and wellness.

Innerwear: Comfort Meets Elegance

Cueen is also launching a premium range of innerwear that combines superior comfort with elegant design. Crafted from breathable, high-quality fabrics, the collection includes sports bras, ice silk panties, shapewear, and loungewear pieces that promise to deliver all-day comfort while providing a flattering fit. With thoughtful design features like adjustable straps, seamless construction, and flexible sizing, Cueen's innerwear is made to adapt to the diverse needs of every woman's body, offering support without compromising on style.

Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, Cueen's innerwear collection ensures women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. The pieces are available in an array of sizes and colors to suit every personal style and preference.

Fashion Jewelry: Sparkle and Shine

No look is complete without the right accessories, and Cueen's new collection of fashion jewelry promises to make a statement. Featuring bold necklaces, statement earrings, delicate bracelets, and elegant rings, the jewelry line is designed to cater to all tastes - from minimalistic designs to striking, eye-catching pieces that exude glamour and sophistication. Crafted from high-quality metals and embellished with intricate details, each piece embodies the brand's ethos of combining style with substance.

Cueen's fashion jewelry collection is ideal for women who want to elevate their outfits, whether for work, a night out, or an everyday look. The pieces are versatile enough to be dressed up or down, adding the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Cueen was also awarded emerging D2C Beauty & Wellness Brand of the year 2024 at National Fame Awards, Mumbai.

During fiscal year 2023, the brand crossed its first crore in sales, and has been profitable from the very first year, and FY 2024, it has witnessed 300% growth, and continuing to grow 10% month-on-month.

About Cueen

Cueen is a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that has quickly become a go-to destination for women seeking stylish, comfortable, and affordable fashion. With a focus on quality, inclusivity, and sustainability, Cueen designs products that are both fashionable and functional, empowering women to express their individuality and embrace their confidence.

As the brand continues to grow, Cueen remains committed to providing women with a curated selection of products that meet their everyday needs and elevate their lifestyles.

The company intends to expand to UAE and USA markets in 2025, and raise their first funding round of $800k, and invites investors to reach out to them.

For more information or to shop the new collection, visit www.cueenstore.com.

