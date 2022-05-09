CUET 2022: Registration dates extended till May 22nd, 2022 -Tips Score High in CUET

The CUET 2022 exam is a fantastic opportunity and alternative for giving separate government exams for different recruitment opportunities. Moreover, it saves your time and money. The last date for registration for CUET 2022 exam was May 6th earlier, but now it has been extended to May 22nd. This notification has greatly relieved the students willing to appear in the CUET examination.

Interested applicants who have not yet applied can do so at the official website of CUET 2022. We've only known about CUET (Central Universities Entrance Test) for a few weeks. However, there are still some unanswered issues or concerns. It's also critical to obtain a clear picture since the National Testing Agency, or NTA has begun the registration process for CUET 2022.

Here's all you need to know about the CUET 2022 examination in detail:

1. Candidates must provide a photo of their Class 10th or equivalent certificate in the form of a PDF when filling out the CUET 2022 application form.

2. Candidates can choose from 547 locations around the country for their four exam centers. In addition, the CUET 2022 would be held in 13 places outside of India for overseas applicants.

3. Registration, filling out an online application form, and paying the required examination cost are all steps in the CUET 2022 application procedure.

4. Candidates can select up to three languages from part IA and section IB. In addition, students can select up to six topics from the 27 particular areas available in section II.

5. The application cost for candidates in the general category, general-EWS, and OBC-NCL categories is Rs 650 and Rs 600, respectively. Applicants in the PWBD, SC, ST, and other categories must pay Rs. 550 as the application fee.

6. Candidates can take nine examinations in a combination of two languages plus six domain-specific topics plus one general test or three languages plus five domain-specific subjects plus one general test.

7. The CUET 2022 entrance test will be held in two shifts throughout the day. The first slot will last 45 to 195 minutes, while the second slot will last 45 to 225 minutes.

In addition, a language exam, an optional language test, domain-specific tests, and the general test will be included in the CUET 2022 question paper. Here are further questions that you might have.

Why appear for CUET 2022?

For many years, we have seen a pattern of soaring cut-offs for college admission at various central universities, including Delhi University.

According to specialists, this is due to the fact that the CBSE, CISCE, and many state boards in India all have distinct assessment patterns, making it unfair for students applying to central institutions with such a broad range of evaluation structures. CUET 2022 has standardized the process to a vast extent.

Tips for scoring big in CUET 2022

Check the Syllabus:

Before beginning to study for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022), make a road plan that contains what subjects to cover, when, how many hours to devote to each topic, etc. Understanding the CUET 2022 test syllabus is the only way to do this.

Mock Tests:

Take at least one CUET Mock Test every week and try to examine your performance once you've finished. Working on the ideas and writing topic tests based on the exam pattern is critical since it will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses, which can then be addressed to improve your performance. Also, try to answer as many MCQs from your board test themes as feasible. Students can also go with Oswaal NTA CUET (UG) Sample Paper | Mock Test | Entrance Exam Preparation Book for 2022 |. With these CUET Books, students can take lot of benefits for their exam like:

-Why to choose?

As Oswaal NTA CUET (UG) Sample Paper 2022 are Strictly as per the latest Syllabus and pattern of NTA CUET (UG) - 2022 based on MCQs

-Score up with Tips & Tricks

Tips to crack the NTA CUET Exam 2022 in the first Attempt

The Oswaal NTA CUET (UG) Mock Test 2022 includes Valuable insights - tips, tricks and short Cuts

-Short Cuts to learn more

Mind Maps to provoke new ideas

CUET (UG) Sample Paper | Mock Test | Entrance Exam Preparation Book for 2022 Click here,

CUET (UG) Question Bank | Previous Year Solved Paper|Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Click here,

Create a timetable:

If correctly planned, scheduling may provide spectacular outcomes. On the other hand, preparing a study plan is one of the most challenging chores for most students. Therefore, your daily calendar should include the time slot for CUET test preparation. Then, once your board examinations are over, you can devote all of your effort to the NTA CUET 2022 test.

Using the suitable study materials:

It's critical to choose the correct book if you want to fully grasp the topics and do well in the next exam. While NCERT is your go-to book for having a grasp of knowledge and clearing concepts while preparing for CUET 2022, several other publications have put forth excellent study materials to help you score well in CUET 2022 examination.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor