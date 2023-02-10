CUET UG Exam 2023: Registration started! Mock Test launches & exam tips

The Common University Entrance Test also known as CUET is conducted at all Indian levels by the government body - the National Testing Agency for admission in various undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, diploma, certification courses, and research programs in 45 central universities of India like DU, BHU, JMI, Hyderabad University.

Every year, thousands of students appear for the exam, and if this year it's you, then here's a major update: The CUET UG Exam Registration 2023 is now open - from 9th February till 12th March 2023. The exam will be conducted between May 21- May 31 2023 in 13 major languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The aspirants are advised to start preparations right away if they want to beat the competition. For gaining high scores, one must be fully prepared, and solving papers plays a very important role in ensuring solid results, as that's the best way to understand the pattern of the paper, which types of questions are asked, how much time to spend in every question and where is one exactly lagging. There are hundreds of books available in the market, and students generally start referring to 2-3 of them parallelly, which is not the right way as it causes a lot of confusion. One trusted book is enough. In order to the decode the exam pattern, you may opt for best seller exam books such as Oswaal CUET Mock Test Sample Paper for the 2023 EXAM. These Mock Test Sample Papers come up with exam ready-toolkit, mind maps, tips & short tricks to crack the exam with flying colors.

5 key Tips To Ensure Success in CUET UG Exam 2023 & Get Admission in Top Universities & Colleges :-

1. Understand the pattern of paper

Every exam is unique. Therefore, after CUET UG 2023 Exam Registration, the very next step that one must undertake is to analyze closely the exam structure, pattern of the question paper, and marketing scheme. If you want to give the right direction to your preparation, get familiar with exam pattern by practicing with CUET Mock Test Sample Paper of renowned publishers such as Oswaal Books for the 2023 EXAM now, which is exactly according to the latest pattern.

As students have to cope with the pressure of balancing both boards and the CUET exam, there's a lot of anxiety. If you have done CUET UG Exam 2023 Registration, that does not mean you have to rush through things as there is still ample time to prepare. These simple tips and tricks will help you go a long way:

2. Keep yourself stress-free

First things, first, keep tension at bay. No one has succeeded in a mission if he/she has too many thoughts already going on in the mind. Keep your body active, meditate regularly, take small breaks while studying, and keep distressing yourself in between, and this can be only achieved if you start early. A healthy diet is very important in ensuring the right balance between your body and mind.

3. Prepare a time-table

As neither of the two exams can be compromised - Boards and CUET, a dedicated timetable can be followed if you really want to see the difference. Devote equal hours to both the important preparations, as that's the best way to strike a balance.

4. Refer previous year's question paper, sample paper, and mock tests

If you want to know your actual score, then never hesitate in understanding your strength and weaknesses and that is only possible when you solve mock tests and last year's papers. Take them very seriously, as the confidence that you will get after scoring well in these trial exams would be matchless. Time management, which plays a very important role, will only be possible when you practice papers regularly.

5. Stay motivated

Many people undergo CUET UG Exam Registration with lots of enthusiasm but as time passes, they start doubting their abilities. For them, there is just one question, why did you start? And if it's started, why are you leaving it in between? Put in all your efforts and you will surely succeed.

