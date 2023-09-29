Cult.fit completes 1 year of its Gym service; Emerges as a top choice for Nagpur’s Fitness Enthusiasts

SRV Media

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Cult.fit, India's most popular fitness chain, is celebrating the first anniversary of its state-of-the-art gym in Nagpur. Cult.fit successfully inaugurated its gym on September 25, 2022, and since then it has witnessed an overwhelming response from fitness enthusiasts in the city.

Due to the tremendous rise in demand for all its services, Cult.fit is looking to add 2 more new centers in the next year in Nagpur to cater to other areas of the city. Also, to meet the demand in current space it has taken additional space in the building and will be expanding and adding more workout space for its existing members. They are also planning to add a Steam room and a Health Cafe & lounge for the members to relax post workout, which will also include post-workout meals & even nutritional support.

Cult.fit is the fitness vertical of cure.fit; India’s largest fitness studio with over 800 centers across 50 cities in the country. cult.fit offers both a Gym service and trainer-led, non-equipment-based group workout formats Like Yoga, Boxing, Strength and Conditioning, Dance Fitness, and HRX making it one of the most unique Fitness centers in the country. The members are also allowed to use their membership in any Cult center across the country without paying additional fees when they transfer from one city to another.

Speaking at the DanceFitness Party event organized to mark the 1 year of its Gym on 23rd Sep, Cult.fit’s Spokesperson Akshay Tiwari told how Cult.fit in Dharampeth has helped more than 2000 members achieve their fitness goals in the last 1.5 years since its inception. They currently have more than 1,000 Active members in Nagpur and also get more than 150 visitors a month from other cities in India.

One of the members at Cult.fit Nagpur mentioned how they have been addicted to Cult.fit right from the start. Even though they had been to numerous other gyms before Cult.fit opened last year but never continued workout for beyond 1 year due to lack of quality or just got bored. The biggest advantage they saw at Cult.fit was they had so many different activities catering to all aspects of fitness right from strength, stamina, endurance, flexibility, speed, agility and even adding fun while working out with workouts like Dance Fitness.

Cult.fit is an app & web-based Fitness service provider. With a holistic approach to health and fitness, Cult.fit provides a wide range of fitness activities, expert guidance, and nutrition support to help individuals achieve their fitness goals and lead a healthier lifestyle.

For more information on cult.fit, please visit https://www.cult.fit/

Interested People can visit the center in Dharampeth or call 9503888398 for more inquiries.

