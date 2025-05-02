Cultural Diplomacy in Action: Indo Ecuador Film Forum Unveiled at ICMEI

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 2: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the Embassy of Ecuador in India, formally inaugurated the Indo Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. This initiative aims to deepen cultural, artistic, and people-to-people ties between the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of India through films, media, and performing arts.

The launch ceremony was graced by H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador to India, who officially released the poster of the Forum at the international headquarters of ICMEI. Addressing the audience, Ambassador Bucheli stated, "This forum will play a significant role in enhancing understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the people of Ecuador and India. We look forward to a vibrant exchange of art, culture, and cinematic creativity."

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chancellor of AAFT University, welcomed the initiative with great enthusiasm. He shared, "We are proud to initiate this bilateral cultural platform that aligns with our mission of 'Art and Culture for World Peace'. The Indo Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum will serve as a creative bridge between our two beautiful nations, encouraging joint film productions, cultural festivals, educational collaborations, and mutual visits of artists, students, and media professionals."

"The Indo Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum is a powerful platform to showcase the soft power of both nations," said Dr. Suniel Parashar, Media persona.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Marwah presented the Patronship of the Forum to Ambassador Fernando Bucheli, symbolizing the embassy's support and leadership in nurturing this cultural alliance. In return, the Ambassador officially nominated Dr. Sandeep Marwah as the Chair of the Indo Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum, recognizing his consistent global efforts in promoting international cultural diplomacy. In a warm gesture of goodwill, Dr. Marwah also presented a specially curated painting from the AAFT School of Animation to the Ambassador. The event concluded with a guided visit to the state-of-the-art facilities at Marwah Studios, including its training centers, studios, and film production unitsan experience that was thoroughly appreciated by the Ambassador and his accompanying delegation.

The Indo Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum is yet another milestone in ICMEI's journey of fostering international harmony through the creative arts, and it joins the growing family of more than 100 international forums established by the chamber across continents.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor