Culture Circle Fights the Fakes: Becomes India’s First Luxury Marketplace to Offer Dual Authentication with CheckCheck

Culture Circle, India’s leading destination for verified hype and luxury fashion, has joined forces with global authentication expert CheckCheck to launch the country’s first-ever dual authentication system. This pioneering initiative further strengthens Culture Circle’s position as the most reliable platform in the space, ensuring 100% authenticity, unbeatable prices, and access to a wide network of trusted sellers—giving customers the confidence to shop with complete peace of mind.

With this partnership, Culture Circle enhances its AI-powered authentication process by integrating CheckCheck’s globally recognized expertise. Every purchase will now come with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that buyers receive 100% verified products. As part of this initiative, all KYC-verified sellers on the platform are now required to authenticate their products through CheckCheck before listing, further strengthening the security of transactions.

"Trust is everything in the resale game, and at Culture Circle, we don’t take shortcuts. We already have the biggest collection of authenticated hype and luxury fashion in India, and now, with CheckCheck, we’re offering an extra layer of security for our customers," said Devansh Jain Nawal, Co-founder of Culture Circle. "This partnership is a game-changer—giving sneakerheads and luxury shoppers the confidence they deserve.”

“CheckCheck has always been about empowering communities to buy and sell with confidence,” said Perry Nguyen, CEO of CheckCheck. “Culture Circle’s commitment to trust and transparency perfectly aligns with our mission. By combining our authentication expertise with their innovative marketplace, we’re raising the bar for sneaker and luxury resale in India and giving buyers the peace of mind they deserve.”

Beyond just security, this collaboration enhances the customer experience by providing authentication certificates as a premium, shareable asset, making each purchase even more special. Culture Circle is now the only platform in India offering this level of authentication assurance, setting a new industry benchmark.

"For sneaker and luxury enthusiasts, authenticity isn’t just a feature—it’s the foundation. We’re making sure every buyer gets the real deal, at the best price, with full transparency," said Ackshay Jain, Co-founder of Culture Circle. "With CheckCheck’s expertise and our advanced AI tech, we’re eliminating any doubts about legitimacy while keeping prices unbeatable.”