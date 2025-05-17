Culturist Sundeep Bhutoria to attend historic Cannes screening of restored Satyajit Ray classic

This marks the first-ever Cannes screening of the 1970 classic, which will be showcased in a newly restored version. The event will reunite, after 55 years, the film's legendary cast members, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, whose presence will add to the historic significance of the occasion.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr Bhutoria said, “I am deeply honoured to attend the premiere of the restored Aranyer Din Ratri at The Cannes. This is my first visit to the festival, and it is all the more special because of my long association with the Dutta family, the original producers of the film. Unfortunately, Esha Dutta, who collaborates closely with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and its associate organisations, is unable to join due to a family emergency.”

Mr Bhutoria also acknowledged the efforts behind the restoration, stating, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to film maker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and the Film Heritage Foundation for their pivotal role in this extraordinary restoration project. I have known Sri Dungarpur personally for over a decade since he started the project with a missionary zeal in 2014. He has contributed immensely to safeguard endangered celluloid films, promote film literacy, and train archivists. Their dedication ensures that Ray's genius continues to inspire future generations.”

Aranyer Din Ratri, based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, explores themes of urban escapism, class and gender dynamics and human relationships with unparalleled depth. The film follows four urban friends – Asim (Soumitra Chatterjee), Sanjoy (Subhendu Chatterjee), Hari (Samit Bhanja), and Shekhar (Rabi Ghosh) – who escape their mundane city lives for a weekend trip to the forests of Palamau (Bihar). Their journey becomes a metaphor for self-discovery as their interactions with rural life and two local women – Aparna (Sharmila Tagore) and Jaya (Simi Garewal) – expose their urban pretensions, insecurities, and existential dilemmas.

The film is celebrated as one of Ray's finest works, blending psychological depth, social commentary, and lyrical storytelling. The film's screening at The Cannes – a somewhat belated recognition compared to Ray's other films – underscores the festival's enduring reverence for the Oscar-winning auteur, whose films remain a cornerstone of world cinema.

