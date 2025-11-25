Cumin Co Recognised Among Forbes-DGlobalist Presents "200 Brands with Global Potential"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Cumin Co, India's first patented, 100% toxin-free enamel cast iron kitchenware brand, has been recognised by Forbes-DGlobalist as one of the "200 Brands with Global Potential (DGEMS 2025)." This acknowledgment places Cumin Co among a curated group of breakthrough companies shaping the future of their categories and poised to carry Indian excellence to the world.

The Forbes-DGlobalist DGEMS list highlights emerging brands that demonstrate material innovation, global scalability, and the ability to redefine consumer expectations. For Cumin Co., this recognition marks an important milestone in its journey to build an India-rooted, globally relevant cookware brand: one that champions safety, durability, and thoughtful design.

Niharika Joshi & Udit Lekhi, Co-Founders of Cumin Co, said:

"Being honoured by Forbes and DGlobalist as a brand with global potential is deeply meaningful for us. Cumin Co. was built around a clear purpose to democratise healthy materials and bring toxin-free, beautiful, and lasting cookware to more homes. This recognition strengthens our commitment to take India's first patented enamel cast iron innovations to a global audience, while understanding the nuances of what every home needs in a more innovative and intuitive manner than ever before."

Cumin Co's rapid rise since its inception earlier in 2025, has been driven by its patented enamel-cast technology, rigorous adherence to FDA, LFGB, and EC global safety standards, and a design philosophy rooted in the realities of Indian cooking high heat, heavy use, and flavour-rich preparations. Every product balances science and craft, ensuring longevity without compromising aesthetics.

The DGEMS recognition reinforces Cumin Co's roadmap for the years ahead: expanding internationally, introducing advanced material upgrades, and setting new standards in non-toxic, performance-driven kitchenware that fulfills every kitchen need. As the brand grows, its mission remains unchanged to build kitchenware that is truly Made in India and Made for the World.

About Cumin Co.

Cumin Co. is a health-first kitchenware brand redefining how India cooks. Inspired by the country's rich culinary heritage, the brand blends health, durability, and modern design to create toxin-free, long-lasting, and purpose-built kitchenware for every home.

Backed by three patents for its enamel-cast technology and its proprietary Enviromax™ 4-layer enamel coating, Cumin Co. is pioneering India's first 100% toxin-free enamel cast iron cookware. Engineered to be rust-resistant, stain-resistant, and capable of withstanding high heat without leaching metals or chemicals, every Cumin Co. product is crafted to last for generations.

By merging thoughtful design with uncompromising safety, Cumin Co. is setting a new benchmark for healthy, beautiful, and future-ready cooking in India and beyond.

Website: www.cuminco.com

