Cupid Limited Announces Strategic Investment In Mansam, A Saudi Arabian Luxury Fragrance Brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Cupid Limited (BSE – 530843, NSE – CUPID) – Cupid Limited has signed a Term Sheet to acquire a strategic stake in the fragrance brand ‘Mansam’. The investment is done through a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management Limited.

This investment further strengthens Cupid Limited's roadmap of expanding its international footprint while tapping into new, consumer-driven growth avenues. It marks a milestone in Cupid's evolution from a healthcare-focused enterprise to a diversified global brand, aligning with emerging lifestyle and luxury consumption trends in one of the world's fastest-growing regions.

Mansam – Redefining Arabian Luxury Perfumery

Founded in 2022, Mansam has quickly emerged as Saudi Arabia's luxury fragrance brand, built on a bold vision of combining authentic Arabian heritage with global sophistication. Positioned as a premium fragrance house, Mansam seeks to capture both regional and international markets with a portfolio that celebrates Arabian culture, heritage, and craftsmanship while meeting global standards of luxury.

A High-Potential Industry

The global fragrance industry, valued at $60 billion+, is witnessing steady growth driven by rising demand for premium and niche products. Within this, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's perfume market alone stands at $6.2 billion, of which luxury perfumes contribute over $2 billion.

Despite the dominance of luxury perfumes in the region, shelves are largely stocked with foreign labels, leaving authentic Arabian luxury perfumery as a compelling whitespace opportunity. Mansam is strategically positioned to fill this gap by offering products that resonate with local preferences while appealing to international connoisseurs.

