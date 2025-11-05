Cupid Limited Gets Maximum Allocation In South Africa’s 5-Year National Female & Male Condoms Program; Procurement to Start from December 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Cupid Limited, (BSE – 530843, NSE – CUPID), Cupid Limited, a global provider of wellness and public-health products, announced that it has secured a leading position in South Africa's five-year (2025–2030) national procurement program for Female Condoms (FC) and Male Condoms (MC). Based on allocation notifications shared with approved distributors, procurement is expected to commence from December 2025.

Allocation snapshot (annual/yearly)

Female Condoms (FC): 23.4 million units allocated to Cupid across approved SA distributors, 59% share of the 40 million units/year allocated among all suppliers.

23.4 million units allocated to Cupid across approved SA distributors, 59% share of the 40 million units/year allocated among all suppliers. Male Condoms (MC): 0.77 million boxes/year (200 pcs/box) across variants, equal to 153 million pieces/year.

Financial visibility for Cupid Limited (annual/indicative)

Female Condoms: USD 8.89 million (Rs. 79 Crores Approx.)

USD 8.89 million (Rs. 79 Crores Approx.) Male Condoms: USD 4.09 million (Rs. 36 Crores Approx.)

USD 4.09 million (Rs. 36 Crores Approx.) Total: USD 12.98 million (Rs. 115 Crores Approx.)

Execution readiness

Cupid is in pole position to supply against these allocations and is:

Coordinating closely with South African approved distributors for phased call-offs and distribution starting December 2025.

Finalizing local labeling/artwork and pack variants (FC flavors: Strawberry / Vanilla / Caramel; MC flavors: Vanilla / Banana / Grape / Strawberry) as per tender specifications.

Scheduling capacity blocks, QA lots, and logistics to support uninterrupted deliveries throughout FY26 and beyond.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director said, “These allocations place Cupid at the forefront of South Africa's prevention program. We're working on the ground with our customers and the public-health system to ensure a smooth start in December 2025 and consistent supplies thereafter. This is the highest ever multi-year visibility milestone and a validation of our quality and reliability.

This outcome will notably strengthen our international order pipeline and will allow us to exceed our annual guidance given previously. This further reinforces our conviction for the capacity expansion underway at Cupid.

I must thank the South African Authorities for reposing their faith in Cupid and we will work diligently to reaffirm their faith in us.”

