Cupid Limited Robust B2B Export Order Book & Encouraging International Order Pipeline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Cupid Limited, (BSE - 530843, NSE - CUPID), - Cupid Limited, announced that its current B2B export order book is at $11.50 Million US Dollars, which is equivalent to ₹100 Cr plus, across three of its key products: Male condoms, Female condoms and Lubricants, which is scheduled to be executed in Q2 and Q3 of FY26.

These orders are from international government tenders in South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya, as well as from international agencies WHO/UNFPA, NGOs like MSI and PSI.

In addition, Cupid's IVD Kits are witnessing strong traction in international markets, supported by steady B2B export orders from several African and Asian countries. The Company anticipates orders from European markets starting Q4 FY26, following the CE Certification of four IVD Kits.

Cupid Limited also anticipates significant female condom orders from Brazil, having secured L1 in the recent tender comprising 6.25 million pieces valued at approximately ₹40 Cr, with additional future orders expected from Brazil, along with new tender-based orders for Cupid female condoms from Tanzania, one of the largest markets in East Africa. These orders are anticipated in Q2 and Q3 of FY26.

These opportunities will be further augmented by regular orders under the new five-year South Africa tender, scheduled to commence in Q4 FY26, under which Cupid is eligible to supply 100% of the requirements for both female and male condoms.

WHO / UNFPA, NGOs, CIS private market orders, and consistent future orders from other international B2B markets are being pursued through multiple new country registrations and business development programs across Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

Simultaneously, the Cupid B2C FMCG Branded Business team is exploring new markets in the GCC, African Continent and Indian Subcontinent to expand the Cupid Branded Business into international geographies beyond India in FY26 and FY27.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Limited, stated, " Our current confirmed order book is the highest in the company's history from our Top 3 Products, which provides us very strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters. In addition, the expected female condom orders from Brazil, new tender opportunities in Tanzania, and the commencement of the South Africa five-year tender will significantly enhance our international business. Alongside, the growing traction of our IVD Kits and our planned expansion into new B2C international markets position Cupid well for sustainable growth in FY26 and beyond."

