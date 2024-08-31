Curate Your Dream Wedding Wardrobe with DLF Mall's Wedding Tales

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 31: This wedding season, DLF Malls give you a chance to curate a wardrobe that transcends your wedding journey. DLF Mall of India, DLF Avenue, and DLF Promenade invite soon-to-be-wed couples to embrace their 'Once Upon a Vow' moment with the Wedding Tales campaign. Elevating the art of wedding shopping to new heights of class and convenience, this campaign happening from August 21st to September 15th, offers an unmatched experience for those preparing for a special day.

With over 100 + curated options spanning trousseau, apparel, jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, and gifting, the malls cater to every facet of the wedding preparation for brides, grooms, and attendees alike. From engagement ceremonies to mehendi nights, elevate your cherished moments with an enduring array of wedding essentials. Whether it's the exquisite traditional lehengas or the heritage-inspired sherwanis, the collection promises to cater to celebrations of every scale, from grand galas to intimate soirees.

Watch your dreams of having a perfect "I do" moment come to life with Wedding Tales; DLF Malls once again distinguishes itself in the wedding retail landscape with an unrivaled brand mix across categories and a seamless shopping experience clubbed with exceptional dining & entertainment options. Shop big and win big at DLF Malls. Spend over 50000/- for a chance to win an international couple package, or shop for 30000/- and above to enter the weekly draw for an amazing wedding hamper. Make your wedding shopping even more rewarding.

Brides-to-be will be swept into a world of pampering, with complementary masterclasses by industry experts at every turn. Alongside the personalized shopping assistance, the compelling in-store visual merchandising and the eye-catching decor showcase the stunning wedding ensembles that set the mood for every shopper. Find the exquisite outfit for your once-in-a-lifetime ceremony, with a range of styles from traditional to modern on display.

This presentation has also orchestrated key alliances with POP UP by Jalsa and WeddingWire; Explore the exceptional curation of all things wedding that would help transform your gatherings into extraordinary affairs. That's not it, plan your dream wedding with WeddingWire, your go-to spot for all your wedding needs. Find caterers, decorators, photographers, and more to make your special day unforgettable.

Wedding Tales at DLF Malls isn't just about shopping; it's about creating a legacy of love, style, and unforgettable memories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor