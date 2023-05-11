Current wheat procurement 252 LMT, 75 LMT higher than last season

New Delhi [India], May 11 : The procurement of wheat till Tuesday has gone up 75 lakh metric tonne to 252 LMT during the rabi marketing season this year (RMS 2022-23), against 188 LMT in the previous season.

The current procurement (of 252 LMT) has already surpassed the total procurement of 188 LMT wheat during the entire RMS 2022-23. The Food Corporation of India, along with other state agencies, are engaged in the procurement operations and the procurement is continuing smoothly in all the procuring states across the country, according to a statement, released by the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Wednesday evening.

About 20 lakh farmers have already benefitted so far from the ongoing wheat procurement operations, with payment of more than Rs 47,000 crore (at MSP) directly credited to their bank accounts. More farmers are yet to be benefited since the procurement is continuing; and on daily average, more than 2 LMT wheat is still being procured.

Major contribution in the procurement has come from three wheat-procuring states of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh with the procurement of 118.68 LMT, 62.18 LMT and 66.50 LMT, respectively.

One of the major factors, contributing to the progressive procurement this year, is the relaxation in quality specifications of wheat being procured, extended by the government. This has been granted in view of untimely rains leading to lustre loss, according to the ministry's statement. This will reduce the hardship of farmers and check any distress sale.

The government has also allowed all the states to open procurement centres at villages/ panchayat level and to carry out the procurement through co-operative societies/ gram panchayats/ Arhatias etc. also, in addition to already existing designated procurement centres, for better outreach.

The rice procurement is also progressing smoothly. A quantity of 366 LMT of rice has been procured till May 5, 2023, during kharif crop of KMS 2022-23 with another 140 LMT yet to be procured. Further, a quantity of 106 LMT rice has been estimated to be procured during the rabi crop of KMS 2022-23.

