Customized Premiums & Promotions Redefines Corporate Gifting with Innovation, Personalisation, and Global Reach

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: The nature of corporate gifting has gradually changed from an act of kindness or a mere obligation, to a powerful tool that helps companies build connection, while improving their reputation and presence. Understanding this shift, Customized Premiums & Promotions has quietly positioned itself as one of the most dependable names in the industry.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New Delhi, Customized Premiums & Promotions offers tailored gifting solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses, including sales campaigns and internal team rewards to high-stakes product launches and global partner engagement.

The driving force behind the company is Anuj Sharma, an engineer by education and a craftsman of experience by passion. After completing his engineering in 1997, Sharma chose an unconventional path. What began as a modest venture funded by personal savings soon turned into a purpose-driven business. His early interest in electronics and machines, paired with an unexpected passion for gifting, led to the creation of Customized Premiums & Promotions. Under his leadership, the company had a simple but ambitious goal: to design gifts that resonate with meaning and leave a lasting impression.

Over the last two decades, the company has built a comprehensive suite of services. These include customised gifting for exhibitions, channel partner programs, festive campaigns, employee recognition initiatives, and press kits for brand launches. With the ability to cater to varied budgets and occasions, the brand has become a reliable partner to corporate teams across functions, from sales and marketing to HR and administration.

Customised Premiums & Promotions, differentiates itself in the personalization industry by smoothly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern systems, needs and perceptions. The products are created to reflect the client's identity while ensuring functionality and appeal. The company's strong focus on quality, sustainability, and packaging elevates the entire gifting experience. With integrated technology and a global delivery network, even time-sensitive or international campaigns are handled with precision.

"Our aim has always been simple: to make gifting thoughtful, timely, and personal, without making the process complicated," says Anuj Sharma, Founder of Customized Premiums & Promotions.

With a reputation built on trust and consistent delivery, the company continues to work closely with India's leading businesses, helping them build stronger relationships, one meaningful gift at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor