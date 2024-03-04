Cutting Chai Season 4 Unleashes a Wave of Unprecedented Talent

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 4: Treta Marketing and Services Private Limited is excited to announce the successful conclusion of Cutting Chai Season 4, an exhilarating open mic competition aimed at providing a platform for talented young individuals to showcase their skills. Held on March 3rd, 2024, at Mukul's Art Adda in Jaipur, the event received an overwhelming response from participants across various categories including singing, music, dancing, comedy, and debate.

A diverse array of aspiring talents brought their best performances to Cutting Chai Season 4, captivating the audience with their exceptional skills. The event highlighted the incredible talents of the youth, demonstrating that the future is indeed bright.

In collaboration with Royal Akt Tour and Travels, the official travel partner, the first prizea captivating trip to Thailandwas awarded to Laxmi Kanwar participant for her impeccable skills, leaving the audience in awe. Another participant, Kunal, seized the second prizea delightful getaway to Goa. Their ability to entertain and engage the audience was truly remarkable.

The event was powered by Shilpkar, a leading name in the industry, whose unwavering support contributed significantly to the success of Cutting Chai Season 4. Royal Akt Tour and Anjali Creation also played crucial roles as associates of the event.

Aditya Tikku, Managing Director of TMS Pvt Ltd, shared his fantastic experience at the event, expressing admiration for the participants and motivating them to continue nurturing their talents. He emphasized Cutting Chai's commitment to showcasing talent and providing thrilling experiences for its participants.

Pashan Tikku, a team member of Cutting Chai, commended the outstanding performances and praised the efforts of the participants.

Jaspreet Walia, on behalf of the organizing team, expressed gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters for making Cutting Chai Season 4 a grand success. The event was conducted by Anchor Nadeem.

