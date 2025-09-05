Cutting Edge Named India Sales Partner Of On Location For FIFA World Cup 26 Hospitality Sales

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26, has announced the appointment of Cutting Edge as its India Non-Exclusive Sales Agent for the tournament.

As the only Indian agency associated with FIFA's Official Hospitality Programme for five consecutive FIFA World Cups since 2010, Cutting Edge brings unmatched experience, credibility, and trust to the Indian market. With a proven sales track record and the highest customer satisfaction ratings, Cutting Edge has become India's most reliable FIFA hospitality partner.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will take place across Canada, Mexico, and the USA from 11 June to 19 July 2026, and fans in India can now purchase official ticket-inclusive hospitality packages exclusively through Cutting Edge.

“We are thrilled to partner with our new international sales agent, Cutting Edge, on the FIFA World Cup 26,” said Alicia Falken, General Manager of On Location'sFIFA World Cup 26 business. “Their expertise in hospitality sales in India and deep understanding of the market will be instrumental in ensuring our clients receive unparalleled service.”

“Cutting Edge is honored to continue our journey with FIFA's Official Hospitality Programme, having represented the 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia, and 2022 Qatar editions,” said Mayank Khandwala, Founder & Director of Cutting Edge. “This appointment reaffirms our commitment to bringing Indian fans closer than ever to the world's most prestigious football tournament.”

Raj Khandwala, CEO of Cutting Edge, added: “We are excited to provide fans in India with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience FIFA World Cup 26 hospitality. From premium match-day access to curated travel experiences, including flights, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, and social programmes, we aim to deliver a seamless and unforgettable journey.”

The FIFA World Cup 26 Official Hospitality Programme offers:

Multiple tiers of hospitality to suit personal, corporate, and VIP needs

Premium seating, exclusive stadium access, and on-site concierge service

Regionally inspired food & beverages, live entertainment, special guest appearances, and commemorative gifts, Custom travel solutions including flights, hotels, transportation, sightseeing, and social experiences

Fans are strongly advised not to purchase tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorized sellers, as FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets bought via unofficial channels. On Location is the only official hospitality provider for FIFA World Cup 26, and the full list of authorized global sales agents will be published on FIFAWorldCup.com/hospitality.

For more details or to register interest, Indian fans can contact:

sales@cuttingedgein.com

officialhospitality2026@cuttingedgein.com

Tel-+91 9930360346/+9122 6860 1036

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion, and culture. Partnering with iconic rights holders including the IOC, FIFA, NFL, NCAA, UFC, and PGA of America, On Location delivers unrivaled access to marquee events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup , Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and more. On Location is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO).

About Cutting Edge

Cutting Edge is a premier Travel Management Company specializing in immersive and experiential travel solutions for both leisure and corporate clients. With expertise in MICE travel (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), Cutting Edge designs and executes unique domestic and international events for leading corporate houses in India. Known for quality, flawless execution, and personalized service, Cutting Edge has earned its reputation as a trusted leader in the travel and hospitality industry.

