CXO Gateway by Question Techs unveils Jury Panel for 2025 Gala Awards to honor transformative leadership across industries

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23: The much-anticipated CXO Gateway Gala Awards 2025 has taken a major step forward by unveiling its distinguished Jury Council, a powerful blend of industry veterans, innovators, and changemakers across business, healthcare, technology, strategy, branding, and women empowerment.

Conceptualized by Sidhant Raj (Founder & CEO), Aman Koul (Co-Founder & COO), and Neetu Jha (Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer), the Gala Awards aims to spotlight leaders who are not just driving growth but leading with purpose. "We believe real leadership transforms, not just performs. Our jury reflects that very spirit," said Sidhant Raj.

This year's awards will cover a broad spectrum of categories, from FinTech and Healthcare Strategy to Women Leadership, Procurement Excellence, Digital Innovation, and more. The platform is set to host CXOs, social entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators under one roof celebrating those who challenge convention and craft new possibilities.

"Our Jury Council ensures that every nomination is judged not just on outcomes, but on the values, innovation, and long-term impact it creates," added Neetu Jha.

Among the standout jury members:

* Dr. Manjari Priya Gupta, a globally recognized FinTech executive and Mrs. India Worldwide, embodies leadership with empathy. "True innovation uplifts communities. I look forward to honoring those who blend ambition with impact," she shared.

* Jaideep Majumdar, former Chief Procurement Officer for the City of Atlanta, brings a wealth of experience in supply chain transformation. He'll evaluate entries that drive efficiency with strategic foresight.

* Siji Varghese, Founder & CEO of Leaders in Lipstick®, is a behavioural change consultant and global keynote speaker. "Leadership is not a titleit's a story. We're here to celebrate those rewriting the narrative," she remarked.

* Dr. Saurabh Lall, VP at Marengo Asia Hospitals, will guide judgments around healthcare innovation and clinical strategy, especially in patient-centric transformation.

* Dr. CJ Meadows, among Asia's Top-10 Women in IT, leads the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center at SP Jain. With a global track record in design thinking, sustainability, and tech-driven business, she brings a sharp lens to future-forward leadership.

* Gopal S. Mishra, EVP - Projects & Strategy at V3iT, joins the council with 25+ years of expertise in business transformation. His presence underlines the awards' focus on tech-led, scalable strategy.

From the branding universe:

* Shenaz Bapooji, Founder of Skyful Marketing Advisory, is known for steering brands towards purpose-driven storytelling. "Good marketing sells. Great marketing connects. We're looking for leadership that inspires belief," she noted.

* Dr. Rachana Chowdhary, Founder of MVW Network, offers her vast experience in media mentorship and branding, especially for MSMEs and thought leaders.

Soniya Kundnani, entrepreneur and media strategist, will evaluate leaders shaping cultural conversations and influencing public perception through authentic narratives.

Representing global client engagement:

* Gary Watson, VP at AHSA and Chief Advisor at ExoPrime, brings over 30 years of experience across healthcare staffing, hospitality, and strategic operations. His cross-industry view is expected to lend depth to the evaluation of organizational leadership.

* From the media-tech world, Dhrumil Joshi, Publisher Relations Executive at NewsReach, will ensure authenticity, originality, and media impact are part of the judging rubric. "In an age of noise, we reward the signalleaders with clarity, integrity, and credibility," he commented.

"This jury reflects the core value of the awards diversity with depth," said Aman Koul. "Each member has not only excelled in their domain but actively shapes the future of their industries."

What's Next?

The official date and venue will be announced soon, along with the final list of categories and nomination criteria. The event will feature keynote sessions, fireside chats with jury members, and showcase exceptional leadership across India and beyond.

Organizers are currently inviting nominations from across the public and private sectors, including startups, corporations, and not-for-profit institutions. International entries are also welcome.

For nominations, partnerships, sponsorship or media queries:

Email: info@cxogateway.com

Website: www.cxogateway.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cxogateway/

About CXO Gateway:

CXO Gateway - A Division of Question Techs Inc. is a premium platform exclusively created for C-Level Executives across industries. We exist to recognize, connect, and elevate the leaders who are shaping business, innovation, and impact at the highest level.

From CEOs, CFOs, and CTOs to CMOs, CHROs, COOs, CISOs, and CPOs we believe every leader at the helm deserves recognition, opportunities, and a community that matches their ambition.

• ELEVATE • RECOGNIZE • LEADERSHIP

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor