Cyber Security Conclave in Delhi focuses on crucial strategies and partnerships

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Important strategies for cyber security were discussed at a cyber security conclave jointly organized by Common Services Centers (CSC) and the United Service Institution (USI) in New Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release.

According to the release, experts discussed important strategies for cyber security during the conclave.

Cybersecurity is a serious and sensitive matter. Cyber threats are evolving at a rapid pace around the world, with the number of data breaches increasing every year. Every day, the cases of cyber security breaches by IT service providers are increasing, as experts highlighted during the conclave.

CSC and USI signed an MoU to strengthen cyber security during the conclave, the release said.

According to the release, CSC has also launched the Cyber Rakshak program in rural and remote areas in collaboration with leading IT infrastructure service provider companies across the world. This cyber security training initiative has equipped women with new technology skills and helped them emerge as cyber security ambassadors.

While inaugurating the program, S Krishnan, Secretary, of the Ministry of Electronics and IT said, "CSC plays a vital role in extending the reach of technology and sharing information to the last mile. Security is not just about systems, but also about behaviour, knowledge, and habits. One of the major risks we face is the end user who may overlook the importance of cyber protection, often sharing PIN numbers and increasing vulnerabilities."

"The partnership between CSC and USI bridges two different worlds, enhancing our digital landscape. Digitalization not only enhances productivity but also centralizes data, promoting a robust digital economy. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of cyber risks to avoid becoming victims of fraud. By addressing behavioral and attitudinal attributes, we can spread awareness effectively. Through this conference, we aim to learn new measures that MeitY can implement to strengthen our cyber protection strategies," S Krishnan said.

Welcoming the guests at the event, Sanjay Rakesh, MD and CEO-CSC SPV said, "We must strive to be more cyber resilient and explore cost-effective alternatives. This conference provides a platform for us to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity, focusing on robust data management and strategies to prevent cyber threats and thefts. By developing a cyber think tank, we aim to foster innovative solutions and create a more user-friendly cyber system. We will establish a small, dedicated group to lead our efforts towards cyber protection and work towards developing a cohesive cybersecurity system."

A panel discussion on "Emerging Cyber Threats, Trends and Solutions" was held during the conclave. Major General (Dr) Pawan Anand, (Retd); Maj Vineet Kumar, Founder Cyber Peace Foundation; Col. Rahul Modgil, CISO, EPFO; Shri Rakesh Maheshwari, Senior Director (Retd), MeitY; Hiral Sharma, Head-Solution Architect-Public Sector India and SAARC, Fortinet and Anurag Chandra, CISO, Defence & Aviation, were among the key speakers in the panel discussion.

Common Services Centers (CSCs), an integral part of the Digital India mission, are access points for the delivery of Digital India services to rural and remote areas across the country. It offers assisted access to e-services in India, focusing on enhancing governance. Apart from delivering essential government and public utility services, CSCs also deliver a range of social welfare schemes, financial services, educational courses, skill development courses, healthcare, agriculture services, and digital literacy.

