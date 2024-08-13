CyberFrat makes an history with CF100 India 2024 – Honouring the Top 100 Cybersecurity Influencers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: In a remarkable feat, CyberFrat has set a new benchmark in the cybersecurity industry by bringing together top 100 cybersecurity influencers and leading CXOs from various industries under one virtual roof. This event, CF100, spanned two action-packed days and highlighted CyberFrat's steadfast dedication to driving innovation and building community within the cybersecurity space. The event featured highly informative panel discussions, insightful presentations, and valuable networking opportunities, all aimed at encouraging collaboration and advancing the cybersecurity community. CF100's commitment to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of these industry leaders underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity.

The success of CF100 was made possible through the invaluable support of the media partner, CXO Junction, and our security awareness partner, Culsight.

“CyberFrat assembled the elite of the cybersecurity realm, spotlighting 100 leading visionaries at the forefront of advancing digital security.”- Gaurav Batra, Founder & CEO, CyberFrat.

The dynamic CF100 honourees:

Anand Tiwari – Partner, Deloitte India

Anujh Tewari – Chief Cybersecurity Advisor, Microsoft

Anurag Chandra – CISO, Indian Govt Agency

Ashwini Siddhi – Director, Product Security Engineering, GoDaddy

Atul Gupta – Head Digital Trust, KPMG India

Ayush Guha – CTO & CLO, Hacksol Forensic Service Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Babitha B P – Vice President-System Audit, ReBIT | Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Badri Narayanan Parthasarathy – Chief Operating Officer, DNIF HYPERCLOUD

Bhavesh Lakhani – EVP & Global CIO, Firstsource

Bithal Bhardwaj – Group Chief Information Security Officer, GMR Group

Brijesh Singh – Principal Secretary to Hon. Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Government Of Maharashtra

Burgess Cooper – Cybersecurity Partner & Deputy Leader, EY

Divya K – Senior Manager (IT), Union Bank of India

Dr. Abhilasha Vyas – BU Head, Cloud Security and BI, CloudThat

Dr. Aditya Khullar – CISO & DPO, Adani AI Labs

Dr. Balsing Rajput – Officer on Special Duty, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Office

Dr. Bharat Panchal – Chief Industry Relations & Regulatory Officer – India, Discover Financial Services

Dr. Deepak Kalambkar – Sr. Manager ITG Vertical /vCISO, AQM Technologies

Dr. Deepak Kumar (D3) – Sr. Technical Manager (Cyber Intelligence & Forensics), Government of India

Dr. Gaurav Gupta – Director/Scientist ‘F’ @Cyber Security R&D, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt of India

Dr. Karnika Seth – Managing Partner, Seth Associates

Dr. Lopa Mudraa Basuu – Certified Corporate Director from, Institute of Directors

Dr. Pavan Duggal – Conference Director, International Conference on Cyberlaw, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity

Dr. Rakshit Tandon – Director, Codesnag Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Ram Kumar G – Head – Vulnerability Disclosure, Volvo Group

Lt Col (Dr) Santosh Khadsare (Retd) – Vice President – Digital Forensics & Incident Response, eSec Forte® Technologies

Dr. Sunil Kr. Pandey – Director (IT) & Director (UG), Institute of Technology & Science

Dr. Yusuf Ashfaq Hashmi – Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

Geeta Singh – Founder and Technical Head, QUIK (Quest Institute of Knowledge)

Gokulavan Jayaraman – CISO & DPO, Mahindra Home Finance

Hiten Panchal – Partnership Leader – Cloud Security and Emerging Technologies, Deloitte

IPS Manoj Abraham – Additional Director General of Police, Kerala Police

Irshad Saifi – Director IT and Digitization (CDIO), Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

John Kingsley – Senior R&D Engineer, Hitachi Energy

Kalpesh Doshi – Group CISO, HDFC Life

Kamlesh Singh – CyberSecurity Program Head, Infosys

Kapil Madaan – CISO & DPO, Max Healthcare

Kavitha Srinivasulu – Global Head Cybersecurity & Data Privacy – BFSI, TCS

Khushbu Arora – Security Architect, Bug Hunters

Khushbu Jain – Managing Partner, Ark Legal

KK Mookhey – Founder & CEO, Network Intelligence

Kumar Ravi – SVP & CISO, Teleperformance India and Global Business Services

Lekshmi Nair – Sr. Director, Synopsys Inc.

Malini Rao – CISO & DPO, DeepLearnCyber.AI

Manish Mimani – Founder & CEO, Protect.ai

Mansi Thaparr – Head – Global Cyber Security, Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Manu Dwivedi – Partner & Leader Cybersecurity and Risk Consulting GCC, PwC India

Mohammad Aamir – Lead Vulnerability Intelligence Operation (IT/OT), Airbus India

Mohammed Mohsin Abbas – Head of Cybersecurity, Skillmine Technology Consulting

Mousam Khatri – Counsellor – Cyber Security, Confederation of Indian Industry

Muqbil Ahmar – Executive Editor (ETCIO), The Economic Times

Naseem Halder – Head of Cyber Security and Compliance, Slice

Nikhil Mahadeshwar – Founder, Cyber Secured India

Ninad Raje – Group CIO, Jaquar Group

Nirali Bhatia – Director & Cyber Psychologist, V4WEB Cybersecurity

Pankaj Mittal – Founder & CEO, Digizen Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Pawan Chawla – CISO & DPO, Tata AIA Life Insurance

Piyush Bajpai – Director – Cyber | Technology & Transformation, Deloitte

Pooja Bansal – Director IS, Fareportal

Pradeep Rao – Director and Chief Architect, Kyndryl

Prasad T – VP Security, Tanla Platforms Ltd.

Prasanna Lohar – Chief Executive Officer, Block Stack

Praveen Singh – Co-Founder & CSO, CyberPWN Technologies

IPS Triveni Singh – Advisor, Risk Management, PwC India

Rahul Neel Mani – Vice President, Community Engagement & Editorial, Information Security Media Group (ISMG), Information Security Media Group (ISMG)

Rajiv Chetwani – Director / CISO, ISRO

Rakhi R Wadhwani – Senior Assessor and Trainer, ISOQAR India Pvt. Ltd.

Ramkumari Harisankar Iyer – CIO & CISO, Reliscale

Ratan Jyoti – CISO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

Ravinder Arora – Global CISO & DPO, Infogain

Ritesh Bhatia – Founding Director – Cyber Crime Investigations, Cyber Security and Data Privacy, V4WEB Cybersecurity

Rohit Srivastwa – Director, KAS Cyber Ventures

Rupin Sharma – Director General of Police Prisons, Homeguards and Civil Defence, Police, Nagaland Government

Rushabh Pinesh Mehta – Sr. Information Security Analyst, Rubrik India Private Limited

Sailaja Vadlamudi – VP Security & Privacy, SAP Labs India Pvt. Ltd.

Samir Kumar Datt – Founder & CEO, Foundation Futuristic Technologies (P) Ltd.

Sanil Nadkarni – CISO, Cummins India

Sapna Singh – Principal Cyber Security Architect, Honeywell

Satish Kumar Dwibhashi – CISO, KreditBee

Satyavathi Divadari – Executive Director – Cloud Security Services, Wells Fargo

Satyavrat Mishra – Head Corporate IT & Group CISO, Godrej Industries Ltd.

Shivakanth Pavan Kumar – Vice President, ISC2 Bangalore Chapter

Shivani Arni – Deputy Group CISO, Mahindra & Mahindra

Shomiron Das Gupta – Founder & CEO, DNIF HYPERCLOUD

Sujoy Brahmachari – CIO and CISO, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd.

Sunny Vaghela – Founder & CEO, Techdefence Labs

Suresh Kumar – CEO, Skysecure Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Vaisakh T R – Founder & CEO, Prophaze

Vaishali Shintre Bhagwat – Practicing Lawyer

Vamsi Krishna Maramganti – Founder & CEO, QRC Assurance And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Vandana Verma Sehgal – Security Leader, Snyk

Vijayashankar Nagaraja Rao – Executive Chairman, Foundation of Data Protection Professionals in India

Vikram Taneja – Director, CyberSRC Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

Vinod Bhat – CIO & CEC, Vistara – Tata SIA Airlines Ltd.

Yashasvi Vatyam – Co-Founder, cloudDFNDr.

“This grand event showcased the relentless dedication and noteworthy contributions of these leaders who have set new standards in the field” – Bhairavi Joshi, Marketing and Content Lead at CyberFrat.

Following the grand announcement of the CF100 honourees, the event began with an inspiring keynote by Gaurav Batra, Founder of CyberFrat, on “Role of Cyber Influencers: Leading the Charge in Digital Defense.” This was followed by a series of engaging panel discussions on critical cybersecurity topics, including innovations in startups, leadership during cyber crises, the psychology of cybersecurity with a special women panel, balancing privacy and security, and mobile app vulnerabilities. Also, Culsight enhanced the experience with an interactive security awareness activity.

The second day continued with discussions on Next-Gen Defensive Tech, the Cybersecurity Talent Crisis, AI & Deep Fakes, Cybersecurity in Emerging Technologies, the Cybersecurity First Mindset, and Social Media Ethics. All the panellists have added their perspectives on the desired topic precisely and the discussions were fruitful.

Altogether, the CF100 Meet & Greet concluded with an invigorated sense of community and a shared commitment to advancing digital defence. The event not only celebrated the achievements of top cybersecurity influencers but also meaningful connections and dialogue among attendees. This gathering reinforced the importance of collaboration and innovation in tackling the ever-evolving challenges in cybersecurity. As we look ahead, we eagerly anticipate the next edition, which will continue to honour and inspire the trailblazers in the field. Our journey towards strengthening digital security and shaping the future of cybersecurity continues with renewed enthusiasm and a united vision.

