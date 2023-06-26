CyberPeace, India Signs MoU with BSI Learning Institute, Australia, to create educational avenues for Indian Students under the India-Australia collaboration

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 26: CyberPeace and BSI Learning proudly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused towards creating educational avenues for Indian Students under the India-Australia collaboration. The MOU sets the stage for a collaborative approach that will leverage the unique strengths and expertise of both organisations to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to cyberspace.

The signing ceremony took place at Australian Trade and Investment Commission in the presence of Vipul Rastogi (Director Education, Austrade), wherein Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace, and Kala Philip, CEO, BSI Learning, signed the MoU. Scott Wesley (GM Training, BSI Learning) and Mick Lynch (Chairman, BSI Learning) were also present for the MoU signing. MoU was signed to explore opportunities to develop and market Australian skill sets and qualifications in cybersecurity and IT.

Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Kala Philip CEO, BSI Learning expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for BSI Learning as we continue to expand our reach and collaborate with the Indian market. By joining forces, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation, deliver exceptional learning solutions, and create a lasting impact on the workforce development landscape. This MOU reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality training and development programs that empower individuals and organisations to thrive in an ever-evolving cyberspace.

Likewise, Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global president of CyberPeace, emphasised the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating, "Today marks a significant moment in the world of cybersecurity education and workforce development. Our collaboration with BSI Learning signifies an ambitious step in building a resilient global community, well-equipped to combat emerging cyber threats. Through our rigorously benchmarked certification, aspirants will be equipped with industry-backed skills that are globally recognized. But this initiative goes beyond just certifications - it paves a golden pathway for international career opportunities and higher education pursuits, especially in Australia. The program will be instrumental in bridging skill gaps, facilitating internships, and providing robust placement assistance. At CyberPeace, we are deeply committed to empowering individuals and institutions through cybersecurity excellence. This partnership embodies that ethos and promises to be a cornerstone in creating a safer and more resilient cyberspace for everyone."

CyberPeace and BSI Learning are excited about the possibilities and are committed to working together to achieve their shared goals. This MOU serves as a solid foundation for a long-term and fruitful collaboration.

The deliverables under the said collaboration would be:

* Benchmarked Certification

* Industry Ready & Industry-Backed Job Readiness

* Globally Recognized

* Opens Doors to Opportunities Worldwide

* Pathway to Higher Education in Australia

* Internship Opportunities for Hands-On Experience

* Placement Assistance to Launch Your Career

* To Earn an Australian Certification

Globally recognised and Australian-certified cybersecurity qualifications will create skilled-based and practical job-ready skills in the emerging cybersecurity industry. Benchmarked and recognised globally, these learning opportunities will give the graduates a formal certification that every global company needs for cyber governance.

CyberPeace is the world's first Global non-profit and think tank of cyber and policy experts with the vision of pioneering CyberPeace initiatives to build collective resilience against cybercrimes & global threats of cyber warfare. CyberPeace is involved in Policy Advocacy, Research and Training related to all aspects of CyberPeace and CyberSecurity.

BSI Learning (RTO ID 21371) is committed to delivering a learning experience that produces beneficial change for both your people and your organization. By doing this, they ensure that the training they design and deliver is both appropriate and specific.

