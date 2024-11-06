CyBirb Launches in Abu Dhabi's ADGM to Fortify Blockchain Security in MENA

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 6: CyBirb, a prominent name in Web3 cybersecurity, has officially launched its operations in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), positioning itself to strengthen blockchain security across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Recognizing Abu Dhabi's growing role as a financial and technological powerhouse, CyBirb obtained a commercial license at ADGM to deliver tailored security services designed specifically for blockchain networks. This strategic entry into the UAE reflects CyBirb's commitment to creating a secure ecosystem for businesses and investors in the rapidly expanding Web3 space.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE is making significant strides to lead global innovation in financial technology. CyBirb's services, including smart contract audits, DApp security, and AI-based threat detection, will offer companies in the region a fortified defense against cyber risks associated with blockchain technology. By selecting ADGM, CyBirb's CEO, Manan Shah, emphasized the importance of operating in a regulated, innovation-friendly environment, which he believes will allow CyBirb to establish new global standards in Web3 security and compliance.

Beyond offering cybersecurity solutions, CyBirb intends to build strategic partnerships with local financial institutions, tech firms, and educational bodies to advance the regional blockchain landscape. The collaboration with ADGM will help CyBirb play a critical role in positioning the UAE as a leading global hub for blockchain technology, reinforcing investor trust and encouraging widespread adoption of Web3 technologies across MENA.

