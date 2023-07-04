Cycle, India's Legacy Prayer Brand is the Title Sponsor for India-West Indies Legacy 100th Series

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's leading agarbathi manufacturer and a prominent member of the international cricket community, is the title sponsor for the Three-Test series between India and the West Indies in the Caribbean. For the Frank Worrell trophy traditionally contested by the two countries, the 2023 series will be called 'Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series'. The series assumes historical importance as the second Test Match will be the 100th encounter between the two nations - the first having been played in 1948, in Delhi. This milestone match will take place at the renowned Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, from the 20th of July to the 24th of July.

Cricket, often referred to as a religion in India, possesses an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries, cultures, and languages to bind people together from all walks of life to a common passion and cause. Cycle Pure Agarbathi recognizes and celebrates this unifying power of cricket. Through this sponsorship, the brand aims to not only support the game but also contribute to the larger objective of spreading hope and positivity. Cycle Pure Agarbathi firmly believes that sports, like cricket, have the potential to inspire and uplift individuals, communities, and nations, even in challenging times.

The series will also feature three One-Day Internationals, and five Twenty20 matches. The tour opens with a Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica, on the 12th of July and conclude on the 16th of July.

Announcing the partnership, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "At Cycle Pure, one of our primary objectives is to foster and empower young talent. We firmly believe that everyone has a reason to pray even during a match and hence cricket serves as a unifying force, transcending borders and bringing people together. It is with immense delight that we announce our title sponsorship for the India vs West Indies 2023 tour. This partnership presents us with a unique opportunity to propagate the values of unity, prayer, and hope not only for the Indian cricket team as they represent our nation on the international stage, but also for every individual across the country. We extend our heartfelt wishes and the very best of luck to the Indian cricket team for this momentous tour and I am eagerly looking forward to witnessing the 100th historic match between the two sides."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi has emerged as a prominent entity in fostering the growth of sports in India. With a strong foothold in the Indian sports landscape, the company has consistently worked towards advancing and endorsing diverse sporting events nationwide. Furthermore, the brand has undertaken an initiative to identify and nurture young talent across various sports and disciplines like cricket and surfing at the state and the national level. Its resolute commitment to and passion for sports are instrumental in grooming the forthcoming generation of Indian sporting prodigies.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Mr. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various business categories like functional air-care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

