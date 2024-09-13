Cycle Pure Agarbathi Bags Silver at IMA South Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13: NR Group, the reputed manufacturer of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, was recently honored with the prestigious Silver award under the Best Use of Sports or eSports Marketing category at the IMA South Awards 2024, organized by exchange4media. The event took place at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, and recognized companies with a corporate office or marketing division headquartered in South India. The award was accepted by Amarnath Dutta, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of N. Ranga Rao and Sons.

The award highlighted the 'Manufacturers and Marketers of CYCLE PURE AGARBATHI X CRICKET' campaign, recognizing the brand's efforts, commitment, and innovative approach to sports marketing. The award further highlighted Cycle Pure Agarbathi's unending commitment to connecting with cricket fans. The brand's values of unity, prayer, and hope with cricket, along with the immense popularity of the sport in India, is passionately followed by millions of fans passionately across the country. Cycle's values are closely intertwined with cricket, especially during cricket matches when fans pray for the victory of their team this was popularized through the 'Everyone has a reason to pray' campaign which resonates with cricket fans.

Cycle Pure Agarbathi is deeply committed to giving back to society and sport, and this commitment led to the creation of the Mysore Warriors, Champions of Maharaja Trophy 2024. The team was established with the main aim of nurturing young emerging cricketers from Karnataka, by providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams in sports. The brand has been a long-term supporter of cricket, from iconic 3rd Umpire branding to sponsorships of various cricket teams, and supporting young talents through the Tiger Cup, further paving the way for crickets across India. These initiatives reflect Cycle Pure Agarbathi's strategic positioning as a leading force in promoting sports, particularly focusing on its support for local talent at the grassroots level.

Speaking of the award, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi said, "We are truly honored to receive the Silver award for Best Use of Sports Marketing at the IMA South Awards 2024. This is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team, who strive to bring the essence of our brand to life by tapping into the passion and energy of cricket, a sport that unites millions across the nation."

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

