Cycling for Change: Two Riders Journey from Mumbai to Delhi to Demand Safer Highways

New Delhi [India], August 5: Cycling enthusiasts Ankit Krishna, an acclaimed film producer and actor, and Rajesh Kunte, a renowned visa and immigration consultant, have embarked on an inspiring 1,400+ km cycling expedition from Mantralaya, Mumbai, to the Parliament in Delhi via National Highway 48 (NH48). Their mission: to raise national awareness about the urgent need for better road infrastructure and safety in India.

The ride, which began on July 28, is expected to span 15–20 days, covering more than 25 major towns and cities en route.

A Ride with a Purpose

The key objective of this initiative is to shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by daily road users and urge both the Government of India and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to take concrete steps toward improving the condition, safety, and accessibility of India’s national highways — particularly NH48, one of the country's busiest economic lifelines.

“NH48 connects major economic hubs, yet many stretches are unsafe, poorly maintained, and lack proper signage or cyclist lanes,” said Ankit Krishna, before setting off. “By cycling this route ourselves, we want to demonstrate the ground reality and inspire action.”

Route Map: Cities Being Covered

Mumbai → Virar → Palghar → Talasri → Bilad → Vapi → Valsad → Navsari → Surat → Kamrej → Ankleshwar → Bharuch → Vadodara → Anand → Nadiad → Ahmedabad → Gandhinagar → Himatnagar → Shamlaji → Chittor → Udaipur → Nathdwara → Ajmer → Jaipur → Gurugram → Delhi

Mission Highlights

Awareness

Highlight the need for improved infrastructure and regular maintenance along national highways.

Challenges

Document real-time road safety hazards, potholes, lack of cyclist lanes, and design flaws.

Advocacy

Call on government bodies to take dedicated action to improve the NH48 corridor.

Engagement

Use daily updates, social media posts, and public interactions to spark a nationwide conversation about safer roads.

“We're not just cycling for ourselves — we're cycling for every Indian who uses these roads. This is a call to policymakers to act,” added Rajesh Kunte.

Follow the Journey

For daily updates, real-time stories, and video logs from the road, follow the official campaign page on Instagram:

@betterroads_betterindia

