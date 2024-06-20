Cygnet.One to Disrupt Global E-Invoicing Solutions with Peppol Certification

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 20: Cygnet.One, a leading technology firm providing compliance solutions to businesses globally, has strengthened its e-invoicing solutions by becoming a Peppol-certified service provider. It aims to disrupt e-invoicing by delivering seamless transactions across boundaries and fostering international business growth.

Peppol, a nonprofit organization registered in Belgium, integrates business processes by standardizing how information is structured and exchanged. Whether you are sending invoices or handling other business transactions, Peppol delivers a shared digital language for organizations worldwide.

With this certification, Cygnet.One will be able to reach out to customers across all Peppol member countries, including the USA, China, Japan, Singapore, Australia and many European countries.

Cygnet.One’s certification as a Peppol-certified service provider underscores its dedication to simplifying business operations worldwide.

“Countries across the globe are moving towards e-invoicing compliance. Adopting the Peppol framework within our solutions is the foundation for building and enabling e-invoicing. Multi-national corporations and exporters will now have the opportunity to leverage us as a Peppol Access Point and trade easily. This move will go hand-in-hand with euVAT, e-Invoicing, & other tech-enabled compliance products for Africa, Europe, GCC, India, Southeast Asia, and other regions,” said Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director of Cygnet.One.

By partnering with Cygnet, businesses can sign a single agreement and gain access to the entire Peppol network, eliminating the complexities associated with multiple connections. The open four-corner model employed by Peppol ensures no roaming fees between access points, providing cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes.

With a focus on adherence to local regulations and standards, Cygnet. One ensures seamless integration with accounting software and ERPs.

Peppol brings a host of advantages that will transform the way businesses operate. With standardized formats for document exchange and data mapping, we’re ensuring consistency and efficiency across the board. This means smoother processes, fewer errors, and enhanced collaboration with partners worldwide.

Additionally, Peppol, with standardized data fields and formats, streamlines billing and invoicing processing, accelerating the payment cycle and improving cash flow management. Businesses can focus on growth and innovation by reducing delays and administrative burdens, driving success in today’s dynamic marketplace.

Cygnet.One holds a prominent position as a leading provider in India, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya. Cygnet. One has extended its footprint to include Malaysia, UAE, Australia, and all countries soon to mandate e-invoicing compliance. With a strong presence in these regions, Cygnet.One continues to set the standard for e-invoicing solutions.

As Peppol continues to gain traction as the global standard for electronic transactions, Cygnet.One invites businesses to join the revolution and embrace the future of global e-invoicing with its certification as a Peppol-certified service provider, Cygnet.One is committed to empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

