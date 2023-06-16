Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises abrdn group on sale of 1.66 per cent stake in HDFC Life via block transactions aggregating Rs 2047 crore approx

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], June 16: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the Indian legal and tax counsel to abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (abrdn) with respect the sale of equity shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) by way of sale on the screen-based trading of BSE Limited. abrdn is one of the promoters of HDFC Life, and has undertaken multiple share sale after the IPO of HDFC Life. abrdn group was formerly known as the Standard Life Aberdeen Group.

The Capital Markets and Taxation Practices of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised abrdn group on the transaction.

The transaction team was led by Abhinav Kumar, Partner & Regional Head Markets Practice (Western Region); with support from Jhalak Shah, Senior Associate; and Indira Satish, Associate.

Kunal Savani, Partner; with support from Bipluv Jhingan, Principal Associate; and Lakshya Gupta, Associate; advised on the taxation aspect in the transaction.

As part of the transaction, abrdn sold of 35,694,105 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each ("Equity Shares") of HDFC Life, representing approximately 1.66% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of HDFC Life, by way of sale on the screen-based trading of BSE Limited ("BSE") (the "Sale") for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,047 crores (approx). With this Sale, abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (abrdn) has sold its entire stake in HDFC Life.

Other Parties to the transaction included BofA Securities India Limited (acted as broker), S&R Associates (acted as Indian legal counsel for broker) and Linklaters (acted as International legal counsel for broker).

The Transaction was signed on 30th May, 2023; and closed on 31st May, 2023.

