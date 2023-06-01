Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the book running lead managers in relation to the IPO of Mankind Pharma Limited

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], June 1: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the book running lead managers (BRLMs), namely, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited on the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited. This was India's largest IPO so far in 2023 and the third largest IPO since 2022.

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas which advised the BRLMs was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head Capital Markets; Gokul Rajan, Partner & Regional Head Markets Practice Northern Region; with support from Nayan Jain, Principal Associate; Chinar Gupta, Senior Associate; Shachi Singh, Associate; Rajshree Agarwal, Associate; and Aviral Singhal, Associate.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale of 40,058,844 equity shares aggregating to Rs. 4,326 crores by the (i) promoter selling shareholders, namely, Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, and Sheetal Arora; and (ii) investor selling shareholders, namely, (a) Cairnhill CIPEF Limited and Cairnhill CGPE Limited (which are affiliated to the Capital International Group), and (b) Beige Limited and Link Investment Trust (which are affiliated to ChrysCapital).

Other parties to the transaction included Sidley Austin LLP, which acted as international legal counsel to the BRLMs.

The transaction was signed on April 28, 2023 and closed on May 4, 2023.

