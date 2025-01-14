D-Lyft India LLP, a Leading Supplier of Aluminum Trusses and Alloy E-Bike Chassis, Expands Brand Portfolio with the launch of Roadgiant Bikes

SMPL

Haryana [India], January 14: D-Lyft India LLP has firmly established itself as a global leader, driving innovation and excellence in the manufacturing and entertainment industries. A dynamic umbrella company with a diverse portfolio of thriving brands, D-Lyft India proudly announces the recent launch of Roadgiant Bikes. Designed to redefine cycling accessibility, Roadgiant Bikes is set to offer affordable, eco-friendly bicycles in vibrant designs, catering to riders of all ages and skill levels.

Headquartered in India, D-Lyft operates with a vision to redefine standards across its diverse sectors through cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and a customer-centric approach. With an unwavering emphasis on quality and innovation, D-Lyft is shaping the future of manufacturing, event solutions, and infrastructure on a global scale.

Strategically Located State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

At the heart of D-Lyft's operations is its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, strategically located on the NH-709 highway. Spanning an impressive 60,000 square meters, the facility is equipped with the latest machinery and advanced technology to ensure precise and efficient production across various industries.

This facility specializes in:

* Alloy Bicycle Frames

* Mega Concerts & Events

* Automation Systems

* High Tech Machinery including laser cutting and robotic welding

A skilled team of engineers and technicians works diligently to ensure every product meets rigorous international standards.

A Visionary Leader: Arvind

The visionary leadership of Arvind, the CEO of D-Lyft, has been instrumental in the company's success. Renowned for his high IQ and logical thinking, Arvind's innovative strategies and market expertise have positioned D-Lyft and its brands as leaders in their fields. His commitment to excellence and accessibility has driven the entire organization to deliver world-class products and services.

The Diverse Portfolio of D-Lyft India LLP

D-Lyft serves as an umbrella company for several thriving brands, each excelling in its domain.

1. Leaders in Trusses

* Giant Truss:

With over 13 years of expertise, Giant Truss has been a cornerstone of the truss industry. As an EN 1090-certified company, Giant Truss offers a diverse range of products, including aluminium trusses, custom truss systems, large-scale stage solutions, and aluminium crowd barricades. Renowned for reliability and innovation, Giant Truss continues to set industry standards. For details, please visit - https://gianttruss.com/

* Universal Tech Truss:

Universal Tech Truss specializes in high-quality aluminum trusses, known for their durability, strength, and lightweight design. Perfect for events, stages, and installations, our trusses deliver reliability and precision for every application. For details, please visit - https://universaltechtruss.com/

2. Pioneers in Event Rentals

* Giant Productions

A global name in event management, Giant Productions has executed high-profile events, including the Bryan Adams show Shillong, Sunburn Goa, other concerts and political rallies. Its expertise in sound, lighting, and stage design transforms ideas into unforgettable experiences. Its high-quality solutions have been integral to major events like the A.P. Dhillon Tour and AD Shreen Tour. For details, please visit - https://giantproduction.in/

3. Innovators in Cycling

* Lucifire Bikes: Lucifire bikes is a leading OEM supplier in the bicycle industry, delivering top-quality bicycles and components tailored to meet the specific needs of global brands. Our state-of-the-art facilities and expert engineering team enable us to produce a wide range of bicycles, including mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and kids' bikes, with options for steel and alloy frames. Whether you're looking for fully assembled bicycles or customized components, Lucifire Bikes ensures superior quality. For details, please visit - https://lucifirebikes.com/

* Roadgiant Bikes: Launched in January 2025, Roadgiant Bikes aims to make cycling accessible with affordable, eco-friendly bicycles in vibrant designs. Offering both steel and alloy models, Roadgiant caters to riders of all ages and skill levels. For details, please visit - https://roadgiant.in/

Driving Innovation Through Research and Development

D-Lyft's commitment to research and development ensures its products remain at the cutting edge of technology. From lightweight aluminium stages and trusses to automation systems, the company sets benchmarks in durability and sustainability. Its dedication to innovation ensures D-Lyft continues to lead across industries.

Conclusion

As D-Lyft India LLP expands its global footprint, it remains dedicated to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Through its diverse portfolio of brands, D-Lyft is committed to shaping a brighter, greener future. Whether it's world-class bicycles, flawless event solutions, or pioneering infrastructure advancements, D-Lyft is redefining industries, one innovation at a time.

For more details about D-Lyft India LLP, please visit - https://dlyftindia.com/

