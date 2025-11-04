Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Marking a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 honoured excellence across Indian cinema, Indian television and the international film fraternity, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The event brought together the most distinguished talents from the creative fraternity on one prestigious platform.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated the brilliance of Indian cinema, television and the international film fraternity, paying homage to the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The grand celebration, held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, brought together some of the most distinguished names from the creative industry under one glittering roof. The two-day extravaganza witnessed the presence of India's most celebrated artists, filmmakers and cultural icons, reaffirming DPIFF's reputation as the nation's most prestigious film festival and award ceremony.

The evening came alive with enthralling live performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions and high-energy acts. Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana charmed as hosts, keeping the audience entertained with their trademark humour and effortless camaraderie.

The star-studded night was graced by industry stalwarts including Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. Adding an international touch, the biggest highlight of the evening was the appearance of an Oscar-nominated actress from Spain, who flew to India to personally receive her Best International Actress Award for her acclaimed film Emilia Perez.

From glittering red-carpet moments to soulful performances, the ceremony was a celebration of artistic excellence and the enduring spirit of cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 once again stood as a grand testament to the unifying power of films, honouring those who continue to shape India's cultural and creative legacy. Here's the complete list of winners:

NO.CATEGORYWINNER
1Best FilmStree 2
2Best ActorKartik Aaryan
3Best ActressKriti Sanon
4Best DirectorKabir Khan
5Producer of the YearDinesh Vijan
6Critics Best FilmLaapataa Ladies
7Critics Best ActorVikrant Massey
8Critics Best ActressNitanshi Goel
9Critics Best DirectorKiran Rao
10Best CinematographerKiran Koushik
11Best ChoreographerBosco-Caesar
12Best Actor in a Supporting RoleRavi Kishan
13Best Actress in a Supporting RoleJyotika
14Best Actor in a Negative RoleR. Madhavan
15Best Actress in a Negative RoleVidya Balan
16Best Actor in a Comic RoleAparshakti Khurana
17Most Versatile Actor of the YearAllu Arjun
18Most Versatile Actress of the YearSai Pallavi
19Performer of the Year – MaleLakshya Lalwani
20Performer of the Year – FemaleAnanya Panday
21Film of the YearKalki 2898 AD
22Best International Feature FilmEmilia Pérez
23Best International ActorColman Domingo
24Best International ActressKarla Sofía Gascón
25Best Web SeriesHeeramandi
26Best Actor in a Web SeriesJitendra Kumar
27Best Actress in a Web SeriesHuma Qureshi
28Best Director (Web Series)Sanjay Leela Bhansali
29Critics Best Web SeriesPanchayat Season 3
30Critics Best Actor in a Web SeriesVarun Dhawan
31Critics Best Actress in a Web SeriesSonakshi Sinha
32Critics Best Director (Web Series)Nikhil Advani
33Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series)Vivek Oberoi
34Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Web Series)Sonali Bendre
35Best Actor in a Negative Role (Web Series)Jaideep Ahlawat
36Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series)Raveena Tandon
37Best Short FilmJaswanda
38Best Music DirectorDevi Sri Prasad
39Best Playback Singer – MaleMohit Chauhan
40Best Playback Singer – FemaleShilpa Rao
41Artist of the YearA. R. Rahman
42Performer of the Year – MusicStebin Ben
43Song of the YearVe Haaniyaan
44Best Background ScoreAmit Trivedi
45Outstanding Contribution in Music IndustryUsha Uthup
46Outstanding Contribution in Film IndustryZeenat Aman
47Excellence in Indian Cinema – 25 Years & BeyondShilpa Shetty
48Television Series of the YearYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
49Best Actor in a Television SeriesArjit Taneja
50Best Actress in a Television SeriesDeepika Singh

