Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List
November 4, 2025
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Marking a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 honoured excellence across Indian cinema, Indian television and the international film fraternity, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The event brought together the most distinguished talents from the creative fraternity on one prestigious platform.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated the brilliance of Indian cinema, television and the international film fraternity, paying homage to the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The grand celebration, held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, brought together some of the most distinguished names from the creative industry under one glittering roof. The two-day extravaganza witnessed the presence of India's most celebrated artists, filmmakers and cultural icons, reaffirming DPIFF's reputation as the nation's most prestigious film festival and award ceremony.
The evening came alive with enthralling live performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions and high-energy acts. Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana charmed as hosts, keeping the audience entertained with their trademark humour and effortless camaraderie.
The star-studded night was graced by industry stalwarts including Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. Adding an international touch, the biggest highlight of the evening was the appearance of an Oscar-nominated actress from Spain, who flew to India to personally receive her Best International Actress Award for her acclaimed film Emilia Perez.
From glittering red-carpet moments to soulful performances, the ceremony was a celebration of artistic excellence and the enduring spirit of cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 once again stood as a grand testament to the unifying power of films, honouring those who continue to shape India's cultural and creative legacy. Here's the complete list of winners:
|NO.
|CATEGORY
|WINNER
|1
|Best Film
|Stree 2
|2
|Best Actor
|Kartik Aaryan
|3
|Best Actress
|Kriti Sanon
|4
|Best Director
|Kabir Khan
|5
|Producer of the Year
|Dinesh Vijan
|6
|Critics Best Film
|Laapataa Ladies
|7
|Critics Best Actor
|Vikrant Massey
|8
|Critics Best Actress
|Nitanshi Goel
|9
|Critics Best Director
|Kiran Rao
|10
|Best Cinematographer
|Kiran Koushik
|11
|Best Choreographer
|Bosco-Caesar
|12
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role
|Ravi Kishan
|13
|Best Actress in a Supporting Role
|Jyotika
|14
|Best Actor in a Negative Role
|R. Madhavan
|15
|Best Actress in a Negative Role
|Vidya Balan
|16
|Best Actor in a Comic Role
|Aparshakti Khurana
|17
|Most Versatile Actor of the Year
|Allu Arjun
|18
|Most Versatile Actress of the Year
|Sai Pallavi
|19
|Performer of the Year – Male
|Lakshya Lalwani
|20
|Performer of the Year – Female
|Ananya Panday
|21
|Film of the Year
|Kalki 2898 AD
|22
|Best International Feature Film
|Emilia Pérez
|23
|Best International Actor
|Colman Domingo
|24
|Best International Actress
|Karla Sofía Gascón
|25
|Best Web Series
|Heeramandi
|26
|Best Actor in a Web Series
|Jitendra Kumar
|27
|Best Actress in a Web Series
|Huma Qureshi
|28
|Best Director (Web Series)
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|29
|Critics Best Web Series
|Panchayat Season 3
|30
|Critics Best Actor in a Web Series
|Varun Dhawan
|31
|Critics Best Actress in a Web Series
|Sonakshi Sinha
|32
|Critics Best Director (Web Series)
|Nikhil Advani
|33
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series)
|Vivek Oberoi
|34
|Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Web Series)
|Sonali Bendre
|35
|Best Actor in a Negative Role (Web Series)
|Jaideep Ahlawat
|36
|Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series)
|Raveena Tandon
|37
|Best Short Film
|Jaswanda
|38
|Best Music Director
|Devi Sri Prasad
|39
|Best Playback Singer – Male
|Mohit Chauhan
|40
|Best Playback Singer – Female
|Shilpa Rao
|41
|Artist of the Year
|A. R. Rahman
|42
|Performer of the Year – Music
|Stebin Ben
|43
|Song of the Year
|Ve Haaniyaan
|44
|Best Background Score
|Amit Trivedi
|45
|Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry
|Usha Uthup
|46
|Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry
|Zeenat Aman
|47
|Excellence in Indian Cinema – 25 Years & Beyond
|Shilpa Shetty
|48
|Television Series of the Year
|Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
|49
|Best Actor in a Television Series
|Arjit Taneja
|50
|Best Actress in a Television Series
|Deepika Singh
For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/
