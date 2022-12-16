Daffodil Software listed as 'Emerging Expansive Player' in the Zinnov Zones ER&D 2022 Services Ratings

Daffodil Software, a leading software services provider, announced today that it bagged the 'Emerging Expansive Player' rating as part of the Zinnov Zones ER&D Services Ratings 2022.

This is the third consecutive year in which Daffodil Software has featured in Zinnov ER&D 2022 Services Ratings.

Over 75 Global Service Providers participated in the ER&D Services Ratings 2022 of Zinnov Zones, the global management and strategy consulting partner. Since 2009, the Ratings have helped clearly establish the business prowess of service providers across competencies such as ER&D services, Digital Services, IoT, HIA, RPA, and Media and Technology.

The widely regarded benchmarking service equips enterprise stakeholders to reliably build technology partnerships for service initiatives specific to their geographies and business domains.

Daffodil gained the 'Emerging Expansive Player' title in this year's 'Overall ER&D Services Ratings'. This rating emerged from an assessment along 30+ parameters such as innovation & IP, ecosystem linkages, specialization, R&D practice maturity, etc.

Owing to its digital transformation expertise that drives hyper-growth delivery, streamlined processes, and digital-first efficacy, Daffodil was placed within the coveted 'Leadership Zone' in the 'Digital Engineering Services - Small and Medium Service Providers Rating 2022'.

Daffodil has managed to bag tandem spots in the 'Execution Zone' competency of the 'ER&D Services - Consumer Software Ratings', 'ER&D Services - Data & AI Engineering Small and Medium Service Providers' as well as the 'Enterprise Software Ratings - Small and Medium Service Providers' categories.

The software development provider has demonstrated exceptional versatility with highly effective and cost-efficient service execution of custom software development that leverages cutting-edge technology stacks. Industry-leading implementation of agile principles, infrastructure automation, and future-proof delivery models has cemented Daffodil Software as a technology disruptor to watch out for.

Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software), elaborated on Daffodil's performance ratings, saying, "We have built a diverse service portfolio by always keeping alive our spirit of innovation across domains like AI, data engineering, custom software development, IoT, etc. The performance ratings by Zinnov Zones are a testament to value-driven solutions powered by our technology-independent service maturity that helps our clients drive high ROI business outcomes."

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 1200+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit

