Dairy sector gets big push as projects worth Rs 947 crore kick off

New Delhi, Oct 12 India's livestock and dairy sector will get a major push with the inauguration of projects worth Rs 947 crore and the laying of the foundation for an additional project valued at Rs 219 crore, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

These initiatives form part of a larger package of agricultural and allied sector investments, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The projects were dedicated to the nation alongside the launch of two major agriculture schemes - the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, as part of the government's strategy to strengthen rural livelihoods and advance India's goal of self-reliance in the agriculture and allied sectors, the statement said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the pivotal role of livestock, fisheries, and allied activities in strengthening rural livelihoods under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY).

He said, "The PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana is also focusing on our livestock. You know, more than 125 crore vaccines have been administered free of cost to protect animals from diseases like foot and mouth disease. Due to this, the animals have become healthy and the worries of the farmers have also reduced. Under the scheme, campaigns related to animal health will also be launched at the local level."

The Prime Minister further emphasised the importance of diversification for rural prosperity, stating, "Where farming isn't possible, animal husbandry and fisheries will need to be promoted. To increase the income of farmers, our government is giving them options beyond traditional farming. Therefore, emphasis is being laid on animal husbandry, fish farming and beekeeping for additional income. This also empowers small farmers and landless families."

One of the key highlights was the inauguration of the first IVF laboratory in the North-Eastern Region, established in Guwahati, Assam under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission with an investment of Rs 28.93 crore. This state-of-the-art facility will provide a major impetus to dairy development and breed improvement in the northeastern states.

Under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), multiple large-scale dairy infrastructure projects were also inaugurated.

These include the Mehsana Milk Union project comprising a 120 metric tonnes per day Milk Powder Plant and a 3.5 lakh litres per day UHT Plant developed at a cost of Rs 460 crore; a 30 tonnes per day Milk Powder Plant established by the Indore Milk Union at a cost of Rs 76.50 crore; a 25,000 litres per day UHT Plant set up by the Bhilwara Milk Union at a cost of Rs 46.82 crore; and a Greenfield Dairy Plant developed at Nustulapur, Karimnagar, Telangana at a cost of Rs 25.45 crore.

Further expanding the dairy network, the foundation stone was laid for an Integrated Dairy Plant and a 200 TPD Cattle Feed Plant in Kuppam Mandal, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 219 crore under the NPDD.

Under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), 10 projects worth Rs 303.81 crore were inaugurated across multiple states, strengthening the country's capacity for feed, milk, and animal product processing.

To reinforce last-mile delivery of breeding services, 2,000 newly trained and equipped MAITRIs (Multipurpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural India) from all districts of Uttar Pradesh were awarded certificates by the Prime Minister under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

The event also marked the induction of over 38,000 MAITRIs across India, representing a major milestone in improving artificial insemination coverage and genetic upgradation of livestock nationwide, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor