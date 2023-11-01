Dance Inc. India's Spotlight Open Class Presents the Much-Anticipated "Spotlight Show" 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 1: Dance Inc. India, a leading dance academy in the country, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its highly anticipated annual event, the "Spotlight Show" 2023. Under the expert guidance of the renowned artistic director, Gopal Agarwal, and the creative genius of Jay Modi, the show promises to be a mesmerizing celebration of dance and creativity.

The event, which marks the culmination of the Spotlight Show batches, is set to begin on November 1, 2023, and will run until the grand finale on December 18, 2023, at the prestigious Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad. A total of six batches, each offering a dynamic blend of dance styles, including Bolly-Jazz, Bolly-Contemp, Indo-Contemp, and freestyle, will be featured on the grand stage.

Led by a team of accomplished instructors, including Ritu Changlani, Head of Spotlight, and Sanjana Kotak, Head of MEDD professional courses, along with the expertise of Aakash Vanzara and Pareejat Shah, the classes are poised to deliver outstanding choreographies that will captivate the audience.

Dance Inc. India is proud to present a stellar lineup of talented senior company members, including Vanshika Sawlani, Kumpal Jadav, Rajeshwari Sonna, Ankita Lalwani, Yuvraj Oli, Khushi Khemnani, Ananya Jain, and Vaibhavi Adesara, who will be leading the dance sessions across the various batches. Additionally, the audience can anticipate a captivating performance from our front desk executive and senior company member, Nonny.

As a special highlight, the event will feature twelve stunning student performances across the six batches, showcasing the incredible talent nurtured at Dance Inc. India. Furthermore, the company, in collaboration with the performing unit of Dance Inc. India, will enthral the audience with seven theme-based parodies, promising an unprecedented display of movement and formations that have never been seen before.

Artistic Director Gopal Agarwal shared his excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to present the culmination of months of hard work and dedication from our students and instructors. The 'Spotlight Show' is not just a platform for performance but a testament to the passion and commitment that defines Dance Inc. India. Prepare to be enthralled by the magic of movement and the beauty of dance on this unforgettable evening."

In conjunction with the "Spotlight Show," Dance Inc. India is offering Spotlight Show Batch options, providing an opportunity for aspiring dancers to showcase their talents. The batch, commencing on November 1, is a 1.5-month program where participants will learn BollyJazz and BollyContemporary choreographies, culminating in a blockbuster showcase in December.

The following batch options are available:

1. Tue-Wed-Fri | 7pm to 8pm

2. Tue-Wed-Sat | 7pm to 8pm

3. Tue-Sat | 8pm to 9:30pm (2)

4. Sat-Sun | 12:30pm to 2pm (2)

Fees for the program are Rs. 4130/- and guarantee a full extravaganza, including elaborate costumes, props, kicks, and tricks for all participants and attendees to enjoy.

For more details and registrations, please call us on 9558407259. You can also follow @danceincspotlight on social media for all the latest updates and details.

For an evening filled with enchanting rhythms, captivating moves, and a celebration of artistic expression, join us at the "Spotlight Show" on December 18, 2023, at Tagore Hall, Ahmedabad. This promises to be a showcase of creativity and talent that you won't want to miss!

