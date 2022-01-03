Dangal TV enters 2022 on a high

It's raining success and celebrations in the house of Dangal TV! While the channel has grown exponentially in the last couple of years, it most certainly has ended 2021 on a high and is foraying into the new year with a bang!

Life at Dangal TV has been rather hectic, with many a celebration in the air, not just owing to the festive season. Riding on the success of two of its prime-time shows, there is a slew of new launches in the pipeline that are keeping the Dangal offices buzzing.

Arguably the fastest-growing GEC Dangal TV has introduced the much-needed appointment viewing in the structure-less world of OTT! Fans not just across the rural and urban landscape of our country but also across the globe now wait for their two favourite shows, 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal' and 'Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer' to air, both of which have become fans favourites in no time!

Launched in July 2021, 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal' is an opening prime time show that has seen immense popularity during a run that's now in its 7th month. Based in Rajasthan, the story of a strong bond between 2 siblings as they navigate through various setbacks in life, has struck a chord with the masses. The show stars Nishant Malkani and Nyra Banerjee in the lead and has taken to finding its place amongst the top shows on Indian Television.

Another show that's really connected with the audience is 'Nath- Zevar Ya Zanjeer.' Launched in August 2021, the show got moved from a 10 pm slot to an 8 pm slot owing to its immense popularity. Starring Arjit Taneja, Chahat Pandey and Vaibhavi Kapoor among others, Nath revolves around the story of a progressive girl who takes on an age-old practice to dissolve caste and class boundaries in its utopian pursuit. A take that has found great rapport with its core audience.

Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Dangal TV said, "We at Dangal TV are delighted by the success we have found with both these shows, though it doesn't really surprise us. We have a great connection with the masses and know the kind of content that keeps them engaged. Our social dramas are rooted in deep societal understanding and offer a progressive modern take on issues close to heart. We are working on many more original shows that will build on our success story in 2022."

Amongst the array of new shows, another newly launched show 'Mann Sundar' that captures the struggles of a dark-skinned where girl Ruchita has resonated with audiences and has gained mass popularity in just eight weeks since its inception starring Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria in the lead roles. Starting the year with a bang, and hitting the marquee soon is the show Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein that goes on air from the 3rd of January 2022. A social drama, deep-rooted in the tradition of marriage, Rang JaunTere Rang Mein is already garnering a lot of curiosity and traction among the audiences!

Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein stars Sudesh Berry, Ketki Kadam, Karam Rajpal, Megha Rey, Diksha Dhami among many others.

Dangal TV is a leader in original general entertainment that is rooted in a deep understanding of the north-Indian cultural milieu. With a footprint that covers the Hindi speaking population across India, Dangal TV is at the vanguard of delivering meaningful entertainment that tugs at the heartstrings of the populace.

