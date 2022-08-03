Dangee Dums Ltd board approves Share Bonus and Split

Recommends a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 (One new bonus equity share of Rs. 1 each for every two shares); Fixed September 7 as the record date for the purpose of bonus issue and share split

Gujarat (India), August 3: Dangee Dums Ltd – Gujarat based leading Cake and Ice-Cream brand has approved a bonus issue at its board meeting held today on 2 August 2022. The board has also approved the proposal to split company’s shares and increase the authorised share capital of the company. Company has fixed September 7 as the record date for the purpose of bonus issue and share split. Mr. Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel was re-appointed as a Chairman and Managing Director of the company for a term of 3 years w.e.f August 30, 2022 subject to approval of shareholders.

The board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One new bonus equity share of Rs. 1 each for every two existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 1 each, subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

Company also recommended the proposal for subdivision of company’s 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

The Board also considered and approved increase in authorised capital from Rs. 11 crore to Rs. 16 crore and corresponding amendments to the clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the company subject to approval of shareholders. Current authorised share capital of the company is divided into 1.1 crore equity share of Rs. 10 each.

Established in 2010, Dangee Dums is a purveyor of western dessert products has began its journey as a boutique store of high-end chocolates. Since then, the brand has pivoted to a cakery format to best exploit available growth opportunities. The brand has found its niche in democratizing consumption of high quality cakes and pastries. The brand caught the imagination of the public with its ‘Cake of the Week’ campaign when it’s introduced best-in-class half kg cakes at Rs. 250 in the city of Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Nikul Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Dangee Dums Ltd said, “The company has also fortified its presence in the ice-cream segment by launching its signature range in two new packaging formats to target a fresh consumption occasion. The company is scouting for opportunities to sell these products in General Trade (GT) and Modern Trade (MT) stores as well as online platforms like Amazon.”

The company owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Piplaj, Ahmedabad spread over 25,000 square feet. The company maintains the highest of standards in quality control. The company also operates a depot/ warehouse at Surat for efficient distribution to outlets in Surat. The company currently operates across two formats, the regular Dangee Dums stores (around 300 square feet) which is cakery format and Dangee Dums Yums (1200 square feet+) which is a dessert café format. The company currently operates through 78 COCO stores across two formats. of the 78 stores, three stores (Panjarapole, Shyamal and Bopal) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, are in the Dangee Dums Yums format and the other 75 are regular cakery format stores. The brand is present in five cities with 45 stores in Ahmedabad, 18 stores in Surat, 9 stores in Baroda, 3 stores in Anand and 3 stores in Gandhinagar. In addition to its own stores, Dangee Dums is also present on third party food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Uber Eats and Zomato.

The company also has a Consumer Products Group (CPG) vertical which makes packaged products for sales in its own stores. The company has launched products in chocolate, cookies and khari through this vertical. For the FY22, company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 20.56 crore – growth of 53% as compared to revenue of Rs. 13.43 crore in FY21.

