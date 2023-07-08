Danube Industries Ltd poised for rapid expansion with big orders and acquisition plans

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], July 8: Danube industries ltd, a leading IT hardware engineering company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with the code 540361, is on the verge of a major breakthrough as it prepares to secure significant orders from Dubai and Qatar worth 125 crore for the supply, maintenance, and service of hardware devices. Sources within the company have revealed that these impending orders will provide a significant boost to Danube's revenue and position the company for exponential growth in the near future.

In addition to the lucrative contracts from Dubai and Qatar, Danube industries ltd is charting an ambitious expansion strategy, both organically and inorganically. The company is currently finalizing plans to acquire a prominent software company in Dubai, a move that will further strengthen its presence and capabilities in the IT industry. This acquisition aligns with Danube's vision to offer comprehensive solutions to its customers and expand its reach in international markets.

Investors have been closely monitoring Danube's stock performance, especially considering the recent developments. The company's stock has experienced fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of 72 rupees and a 52-week low of 12 rupees. However, the current stock price is trading at a significantly lower level, near 18 rupees. Market experts and analysts are optimistic about the company's prospects, forecasting a substantial upward trend in the short term. It is expected that within the next six months, Danube's stock may surpass its previous 52-week high and reach the 100 rupee mark, primarily driven by the significant orders and expansion plans.

Danube industries ltd's financial performance has been commendable, showcasing exponential growth in sales and revenue numbers on a quarterly and year-over-year basis. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the company reported sales of 30 crore, which witnessed a remarkable surge in the current financial year 2022-2023, reaching 70 crore. Looking ahead, Danube has set an ambitious target of achieving sales worth 350 crore in the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024. This projected growth is a testament to the company's ability to secure high-value contracts and effectively capitalize on the expanding IT market.

The management team at Danube industries ltd is elated about the impending orders and the acquisition plans, as they mark a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. The company's focus on providing cutting-edge IT hardware engineering solutions, coupled with its expanding portfolio of services and its imminent entry into the software sector, positions Danube as a force to be reckoned with in the IT industry.

With a positive outlook and strong growth trajectory, Danube industries ltd is poised to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Dubai and Qatar orders, as well as the upcoming acquisition. As the company continues to deliver exceptional results, investors and market analysts eagerly anticipate the stock's surge, which is expected to outperform its previous highs and reach new milestones in the near future.

