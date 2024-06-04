DARPG and American think tank explore strategies to bridge citizen-government gap

New Delhi [India], June 4 : The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and IBM Center for The Business of Government, an independent business think tank that focuses on management issues in the U.S. Federal government a discussed ways to bridge the gap between citizens and government on June 3.

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a release that both the parties discussed the right approach to empower citizens, optimisise transparency and accountability.

During the interaction, V. Srinivas, DARPG Secretary presented, CPGRAMS: A Foundation for SMART Government to the representatives of US Government, and stakeholders.

Centralized Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is a Government of India Portal aimed at providing the citizens with a platform for redress of their grievances. It facilitates the citizens to register their grivances against any Government organization in the country.

India has succeeded in redressal of over 1.5 lac grievances/ month and has mapped 1.02 lac grievance officers on the CPGRAMS portal, the release added.

The participants also discussed ways to adopt AI in governance during the interaction.

The presentation included the intelligent grievance monitoring dashboard and the tree dashboard, both developed using AI/ML techniques. These tools facilitate the management of disaggregated data sets, supporting evidence-based policy making and data-driven policy interventions.

Government has approved an allocation of Rs. 128 crore for CPGRAMS version 8.0 with an upgraded technology platform to be implemented over the next 2 years, the release added.

