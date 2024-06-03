Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. Announces Capacity Expansion by 45 KLPD, Targets Additional Sugar Cane Growing Area by 15000 Acres

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. (DSCL) (BSE: 543267, NSE: DAVANGERE), a leading player in Sugar, Sustainable Power and Ethanol Solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its distillery and operations.

Additional capacity expansion of Grain distillery by 45 KLPD

By adding another 45 KLPD grain-based unit at a cost of project of Rs.54.00 crores. The financial tie-up with banks is completed and about Rs.2.00 crores is invested in civil works. Negotiations completed with machinery suppliers. It is marking a significant milestone for the company and the local agricultural community. Its intention to expand the distillery will allow the company to now operate independently for 330 days of the year, ensuring a steady and robust production cycle. This growth is made possible by the increased procurement of maize, rice, and other feed stocks directly from local farmers. By sourcing these essential ingredients from nearby agricultural partners, DSCL strengthens its commitment to supporting the local economy and promoting sustainable farming practices.

"We are thrilled to deepen and further strengthen our collaboration with local farmers," said Mr. Ganesh, MD of DSCL. "Their quality crops are the cornerstone to produce ethanol, and this expansion allows us to create more jobs, boost local income, and maintain our high standards year round. "The expansion not only enhances the distillery's production capabilities but also offers farmers a reliable market for their produce. This mutually beneficial relationship promises to enhance the region's agricultural landscape, providing stability and growth opportunities for all involved.

Target of achieving additional Sugar Cane growing area by 15,000 acres:

DSCL is committed to not just cultivating sugarcane, but to revolutionize its growth and practices. One of our key initiatives involves promoting and developing sugarcane crops up to 15000 acres in existing cane cultivation areas and regions traditionally not associated with cane cultivation. By expanding into this non-cane growing areas and ensuring sufficient raw material for the company, we not only secure a sustainable raw material supply for our company but also usher in a wave of socio economic benefits for local farmers.

The company further added, "Our primary aim is to provide farmers in these regions with assured and timely returns on their produce. We understand the challenges they face and strive to alleviate them through various means, including financial assistance and loans. These resources are designed to empower farmers, enabling them to invest in modem agricultural practices, procure quality seeds, and access essential equipment.

At DSCL, we recognize that the success of our business is intricately linked with the prosperity of the farming community. Therefore, we are dedicated to fostering strong, mutually beneficial relationships with farmers. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance productivity, optimize resource utilization, and ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

Furthermore, our commitment extends beyond mere cultivation. We are actively involved in research and development initiatives aimed at enhancing sugarcane varieties, improving yield, and mitigating environmental impact. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and scientific expertise, we seek to create a thriving ecosystem where sugarcane cultivation flourishes while respecting ecological balance.

ln essence, our vision for sugarcane cultivation goes beyond profitability; it's about fostering inclusive growth, empowering communities, and pioneering sustainable agricultural practices. With DSCL leading the way, sugarcane cultivation in non-traditional areas will not only become a viable option but abo a catalyst for rural development and economic transformation.

Commissioning of 35 TPD capacity CO2 Processing Plant

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability and business growth, DSCL is proud to further announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art 35-ton Carbon Dioxide (CO2) processing plant. This facility is designed to drastically reduce environmental emissions and create additional revenue streams for the company.

The new CO2 plant will capture and repurpose carbon dioxide emissions, transforming them into valuable products such food-grade CO2, and dry ice and CO2 application for industrial purposes. These products are in high demand across various industries, ensuring a steady revenue flow while promoting eco-friendly practices. By converting emissions into useful products, the company is not only minimizing its environmental footprint but also diversifying its revenue sources.

This initiative reflects DSCL's commitment to innovation and sustainability, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change while enhancing operational efficiency.

From its inception in 1970, Davangere Sugar Company Limited has evolved since its location in Kukkuwada, Karnataka, has been an important part of the city's development. As part of its commitment to innovation, the company has expanded its product portfolio beyond Sugar into Sustainable Power and Ethanol Solutions. Its offerings reflect a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, providing customers with a diverse range of high-quality products.

With its refinery and high-capacity ethanol facility, Davangere Sugar Factory stands out as a pioneer in sustainability. In addition to its commitment to Zero Waste & Green Energy principles, the company actively promotes local livelihoods and provides significant employment opportunities.

Currently, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd boasts a capacity of 6000 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed per Day) at its expansive sugar plant. With a combined area of approximately 165 acres, the establishment of five large warehouses, capable of storing 60000 tonnes of sugar, underscores its emphasis on robust storage and distribution capabilities, ensuring a seamless supply chain. Additionally, with a 65 KLPD capacity, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd produces ethanol, embodying its dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions. The company's Co-generation powerplant of 24.45 Megawatts. This expansive facility reflects its commitment to efficient, environmentally friendly, green power generation. Davangere Sugar Company Limited is deeply committed to enhancing shareholder value through sustainable practices. By prioritizing environmental stewardship and community engagement, it aims to create value while safeguarding the planet for future generations. Its dedication to sustainability not only mitigates risks but also fosters resilience, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor