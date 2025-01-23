Davos: Maharashtra inks highest-ever investment deals

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has signed a total of 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore as of Wednesday at Davos, the state's highest-ever investment proposals.

The largest investment among today's MoUs was from the Reliance Group, which will invest Rs 3.05 lakh crore in the state, across sectors like petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, industrial development, retail, data centers, telecommunications, hospitality, and real estate.

This single agreement is expected to generate around 3 lakh jobs.

Chief Minister Fadnavis mentioned that the agreement with Reliance, which includes significant investment in the service sector, will contribute significantly to job creation.

Anant Ambani of Reliance Group stated that this investment is part of their vision to make Maharashtra the first state with a USD 1 trillion economy, a goal the government is committed to achieving under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another major investment is from Amazon, which will invest Rs 71,795 crore in data centers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This investment will create 83,100 jobs. Over the past two days, MoUs have been signed with investments across all regions of the state, aiming for balanced development.

Of these total agreements, the Industrial Department has signed agreements worth Rs 11.71 crore, the MMRDA has signed deals worth Rs 3.44 lakh crore, and CIDCO has signed agreements worth Rs 55,200 crore.

Among other companies with which Maharashtra government signed MoUs are CEAT, VIT Semicons, Tata Group, Rural Enhancers, PowerIn Energy, Open Origin India Industries, eLearning Solutions, Gritta Energy, Vardhan Lithium, Indorama, Sotefin India, Blackstone, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Economic Explosives Ltd, MSN Holdings Ltd, Hazero Industries, Temasek Capital Management, Hiranandani Group, Amazon, among others.

These agreements will contribute significantly to the development of various sectors in Maharashtra, fostering both investment and employment opportunities.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

Davos 2025 has convened under 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event.

