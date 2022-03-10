Daxstreet opens its first office in Surat, Gujarat

has opened its first-ever office in Surat, Gujarat. One of the exponentially growing motor news networks, DaxStreet has quickly made a significant space for itself in the highly competitive segment. The website rakes in millions of unique and first-time readers each month.

Now, the website plans to branch out into the offline space as well. The CEO of DaxStreet, Sohel Moldharia, recently shed some light on the exciting trajectory the company is heading on.

"It only made sense that our next step would be to venture into the offline space and expand our workforce, seeing as how our growth has been over the past months", said Moldharia. He also went on to elucidate on the rapid success that the website has been able to achieve in a brief period of time.

"We wanted to cater to the automobile sector and the great potential that it offers. A large part of automobile enthusiasts in India craves the latest and biggest news and events in the world of motors. Acquiring DaxStreet and reviving it was our effort to build and foster a community for the automobile audience", added Moldharia.

DaxStreet was acquired back in May 2021 by its parent website OtakuKart, one of the biggest voices in the pop-culture news and entertainment media. Serving as the motor news subset for the parent company, DaxStreet has been catering to motorheads and enthusiasts all over the world since its revival. After registering rapid growth following the footsteps of OtakuKart, the website now pulls in massive traffic and engagement every month.

Following the positive and growing influx of new readers, DaxStreet wanted a bigger staff of writers. Catering to a wider audience requires a bigger workforce, and DaxStreet's first office in Surat, Gujarat is a venture towards meeting these new requirements. DaxStreet plans to expand the number of offices as the website witnesses more growth in the coming future.

The website has recently also hired ahead for its Indian team operations, marking the beginning of its offline venture in the country. DaxStreet also eyes towards entering the offline publication sector and stirring up the highly competitive space of automobile magazines. The Surat office is the first in its initial stage of the overarching expansion strategy.

