DBMCI – We Help You Realise Your Dreams

October 22: Preparing medical students for Post Graduate Entrance Examinations has been DBMCI’s motto for the past 30 years. In 1996, a dream which started with a single centre by Dr Mukesh Bhatia has now become a successful business venture spanning the entire country, close to achieving INR 100 crore as revenue and employing over 209 people.

DBMCI is a specialized medical coaching centre that believes in offering excellent coaching to PG entrance exam aspirants. It was the first centre in India to start classes for PGEE and continues to keep its brand quality flying high. It combines years of medical experience and the expertise of seasoned professionals along with modern pedagogy to offer students a customised study package.

It has a dedicated faculty comprising doctors and educationists to guide the students. Students have access to the best infrastructure and excellent study material that helps them beat the competition and emerge victorious. Over the last 10 years, DBMCI students have been toppers in all the leading entrance exams like AIIMS, NEET, DNB etc.

It offers e-Gurukul, a self-study app that can be used by aspirants to study anytime, anywhere and pace out their preparation based on their daily schedule. The app consists of video lectures by experts on every topic, a doubt clearance facility, and a comprehensive exam-style question bank that includes past papers, MCQs, quizzes and more. It is an intensive package that can help students realise their full potential.

DBMCI has 11 centres across the country for face-to-face classes, apart from which there are 10 satellite centres. In addition, students can opt for the e-Gurukul app for remote studies. The dedicated faculty has put together excellent study material and methodologies that make concepts easy to grasp for students. The personalised doubt clearance facility helps students to clear their doubts and enhance their understanding of every topic. This is extremely useful for average students as it helps them to develop the conviction to improve their performance.

DBMCI is also focused on delivering Corporate Social Responsibility. It has introduced scholarships worth over INR 2.5 crores for students facing hardships due to the passing away of their parents during the COVID pandemic.

The journey doesn’t stop here. There are exciting times to come in the future with a young and dynamic CEO at the helm. Dr Nachiket Bhatia, the CEO of DBMCI & e-Gurukul, aims to produce proficient, well-rounded medical professionals around the country who can contribute to the fraternity. Their vision is to make DBMCI stand out as the most advanced medical institute that combines excellent teaching with modern technology to empower young and aspiring minds to focus on achieving their dreams.

Using the core values of DBMCI, which include integrity, honesty and a sense of purpose, they aim to deliver excellent medical coaching to their students. A lot of time and research goes into the compilation of the study modules and question banks to provide excellent resources for students. With nearly three decades of experience behind it, DBMCI today stands for excellence and ethics as the cornerstones of its business model.

Dr Bhatia’s Medical Coaching Institute, with its exemplary quality of pedagogy and seasoned teachers combined with modern input resources backed by advanced technology, has managed to bring coaching for PGEE to the smartphones of students. They have customised study packages to suit the diverse requirements of students so that a maximum number of students can benefit from them.

Dr Nachiket Bhatia is extremely focused on raising the bar of medical coaching in India and has left no stone unturned to make DBMCI a premier brand in the field of medical coaching. In the last few years, DBMCI has grown in leaps and bounds with the e-Gurukul app having over 3 lakhs+ downloads and counting. The amalgamation of their teaching methodology with superior hand-held technology has helped to serve lakhs of medical aspirants across the country to realise their dreams of admission to the institute and speciality of their choice.

