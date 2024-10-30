DBS Bank India Recognised as One of the 'Best Companies for Women in India' 2024 by Avtar and Seramount

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: DBS Bank India has been recognised as one of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2024 for the ninth successive year. The bank has also been featured in the "Best Companies - Hall of Fame", an accolade reserved for organisations that have consistently championed gender equity and diversity. The award is jointly presented by Avtar, a leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion solutions firm, and Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm.

The study has established itself as corporate India's most comprehensive gender analytics study, offering insights into organisational practices and policies. The 2024 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) was launched in February 2024, featuring a comprehensive questionnaire spanning seven segments, which served as the basis for evaluating participating organisations.

Commenting on the win, Kishore Poduri, Managing Director, and Country Head of HR at DBS Bank India, said, "Being recognised as one of the Best Companies for Women in India for 2024 is a rewarding milestone that highlights the inclusive culture we have fosteredone that values every voice and empowers individuals to reach their full potential. Our commitment to gender equity drives us to continually evolve our policies and programmes, ensuring that we adapt to the ever-changing needs of our dynamic workforce. Currently, women represent 31% of our workforce in the country, and we aim to increase this to 35% over the next three years, empowering them to contribute meaningfully and excel in their careers."

DBS Bank India has established a dedicated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council, led by senior leadership, and supported by a task force and a network of DEI Champions. The council drives key DEI efforts, ensuring that the bank embraces diverse talent, fosters an inclusive environment, and offers personalised career development opportunities. Some of its key programmes and initiatives include:

* High-Potential (HiPo) Programme: This structured programme identifies and nurtures high-performing employees. Over 25% of the recent HiPo cohort comprised women, who benefit from behavioural and process training and mentoring sessions with senior leadership.

* 'LEAD': This programme is tailored for high-performing women employees in senior roles, empowering them to reach their full leadership potential and achieve fulfilling careers. Participants receive individual development plans and engage in workshops and sessions with industry leaders.

* 'MyPersona' Women Leadership Development Programme: This programme builds a pipeline of mid-level women professionals, equipping them with the skills and mentorship necessary to excel in senior roles within the bank.

* 'Reimagine': Designed for women returning to work after a career break, this is a six-month internship programme that enables a smooth transition back to work through project experience and mentorship from seasoned leaders.

* 'iGrow': This innovative AI/ML-powered platform helps employees understand their career aspirations, gain insights, and access curated recommendations, resources, and new opportunities within the bank. 'iGrow' has an adoption rate of 77%, reinforcing how DBS is a different kind of bank - one that leverages technology to enhance the professional journey of employees.

* 'RISE' Forum: Launched in 2023, 'RISE' Forum offers access to networking sessions and book clubs, creating a community for women within the organisation.

* DBS 'Lean-In' Circles: In partnership with Lean-In, a global community, the bank introduced Lean-In Circles, creating safe spaces for groups of colleagues to meet monthly, discuss challenges, offer mutual support, and celebrate wins.

* 'Ref(h)er' Programme: The bank's referral programme has contributed to over 43% of female hires in 2023, improving the representation of women across various functions and levels.

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of the Avtar Group, said, "We are at a unique paradox and juncture in India today with respect to women's participation in the workforce; we have made significant progress in many areas, such as the sheer volume of the women workforce, the facilities and flexibilities provided, and the benefits to name a few. However, we are still far behind in leveraging the opportunity - enabling women in leadership positions, ensuring a rise in women's participation and distribution across sectors, and, needless to emphasise, women's safety and well-being in the workplace so that they are encouraged to stay and grow. We are committed to keep nudging and raising the bar at Avtar. This year's report takes one more step in that direction - recognising emerging companies for their initiatives towards increasing and enabling women in the workforce and diving into the data industry-wide, so that we have an incisive reflection of the gaps and areas that we need to work on."

Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount, said, "The Most Inclusive Companies Index helps companies in India focus their efforts to understand gaps and provide specific strategies, programmes, tools, and resources to help raise the standard of DEI strategies for under-represented talent, including gender, LGBTQ+, PWD, and different generations. We celebrate the leadership, employees, and initiatives that foster an inclusive environment where women and all talent can thrive."

In its ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace, DBS Bank India has also partnered with organisations like Aspire4Her to enhance career opportunities for women and has launched a community for women in banking. Recognising the broader impact of gender equity, DBS Bank India created a comprehensive study titled "Women and Finance" in collaboration partnered with CRISIL.

The second of three reports in the series focuses on the unique circumstances faced by women in the workforce. It provides insights around their professional aspirations, work habits, and the barriers they encounter. Through the study, the bank aims to empower organisations to better address the diverse needs of this cohort and help them thrive both personally and professionally.

