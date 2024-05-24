DD Kisan to launch two AI anchors this Sunday that would speak 50 languages

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Television channel DD Kisan is set to come with a new look and a new style among the farmers of India on May 26, 2024, where the presentation of the channel is going to be in a new avatar.

In this era of 'Artificial Intelligence', Doordarshan Kisan is going to launch two AI anchors (AI Krish and AI Bhoomi) on its ninth-year completion.

"These news anchors are a computer, which are exactly like a human, or rather, these can work like a human. They can read news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping or getting tired," said Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in a release Friday.

"The farmer viewers will be able to see these anchors in all the states of the country from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Gujarat to Arunachal, these AI anchors will provide every necessary information about agricultural research happening in the country and global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather or any other information of government schemes."

One special thing about these anchors is that they can speak in fifty languages of the country and abroad, the ministry said.

DD Kisan is the only TV channel in the country, which has been established by the Government of India and dedicated to the farmers. This channel was established on May 26, 2015.

As per government, the objective of establishing this agriculture-focused channel was to always keep the farmers informed about the changes in weather, global and local markets so that farmers can make appropriate plans in advance and take right decisions on time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor