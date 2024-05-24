DD Kisan’s two AI anchors to inform farmers about agricultural research, trends

New Delhi, May 24 Doordarshan Kisan will launch two AI anchors named AI Krish and AI Bhoomi on Sunday for farmers across India, the Ministry for Agriculture said on Friday.

“The AI anchors are a computer, which can work like a human. They have the capacity to speak in 50 different languages and can read news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping,” the ministry said.

The AI anchors will provide all necessary information about agricultural research happening in the country and at the global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in weather and information regarding government schemes.

The DD Kisan channel was established on May 26, 2015 with the objective of keeping farmers informed about the changes in weather, global and local markets etc., so that farmers can make appropriate plans in advance and take right decisions on time.

DD Kisan channel is also working to bring forward the efforts of progressive farmers to all the people, with the aim of serving the agricultural and rural community in the country and working towards creating an environment of holistic development by educating them, the ministry said.

The channel is strengthening the three-dimensional concept of agriculture which includes balanced farming, animal husbandry and plantation, the ministry statement added.

