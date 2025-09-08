Deakin University and Government of Telangana Announce Intent to Advance AI Innovation in India

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8: In a significant step towards strengthening Australia-India cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deakin University, Australia, and the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C), Government of Telangana, have signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on mission-driven AI innovation aligned with public good and digital economy goals.

Deakin University, Australia, is ranked among the top 1% of universities worldwide, with over 30 years of engagement in India across academia, industry, and government. This strategic partnership brings together Deakin's globally recognised research and translational expertise in AI through Deakin's Applied Artificial Intelligence Initiative with Telangana's pioneering vision to embed AI across governance, healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship through the Emerging Technology Wing, Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C), Government of Telangana.

The collaboration aims to advance India's digital public infrastructure, accelerate responsible AI adoption, and strengthen innovation capacity in line with national and state development priorities.

Shri Duddila Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industry, Government of Telangana, said, "This partnership is about more than Artificial Intelligence; it is about shaping the future. By bringing Deakin's global research excellence together with Telangana's innovation ecosystem, we are creating a platform where AI will drive healthcare, education, governance, and entrepreneurship. Our AI framework is built on the pillars of skilling, data governance, and regulation, ensuring that as we embrace emerging technologies, we do so in a way that is ethical, inclusive, and future-ready. Our vision is clear, Telangana will be the place where global knowledge meets local innovation, and where India takes the lead in building responsible and inclusive AI for the world."

"Deakin is already shaping future-ready graduates through industry-informed programs in AI, cybersecurity, and health fields that are in high demand globally," Vice Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said.

"This collaboration builds on our commitment to empowering Indian students through accessible, high-quality education and driving innovation through research and partnerships."

Deakin's Applied Artificial Intelligence Initiative has led multi-sectoral AI research spanning health, security, manufacturing, and technology, with deep links to industry and academia. The new collaboration aims to:

* Explore AI-enabled public sector solutions, including in health, education, and governance, while supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises.

* Accelerate the translation of applied AI research from academic and deep-tech environments into scalable real-world applications through discussions on policy, procurement, and capability enablers for the public sector.

* Foster knowledge exchange and challenge-driven innovation informed by local priorities and problem statements

* Support capacity building through talent development, AI education, and workforce capacity building

Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, welcomed the collaboration, stating, "We see AI not just as technology but a transformative tool for equitable growth. Partnering with Deakin University enhances our ability to build global-standard capabilities in AI, deeply embedded in Telangana's innovation landscape, driving local strengths to fuel India's global competitiveness."

Professor Svetha Venkatesh, Alfred Deakin Professor and Co-Director of Deakin's Applied Artificial Intelligence Initiative, said, "Australia and India are uniquely positioned to collaborate on high-impact AI, combining global research excellence with deep local understanding to make AI more human-centred and socially relevant."

This pathbreaking collaboration showcases the vast potential of academia-government partnerships, where national and regional public sector stakeholders work closely with international institutions to drive transnational knowledge sharing and foster innovation while leveraging complementary strengths, in this case, India and Australia with their deep, multi-sectoral ties.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "This collaboration marks another milestone in Australia-India knowledge collaboration, showcasing how academia-government partnerships can advance the ambitions of India's National Education Policy 2020, and digital economy vision while driving mutual research excellence."

"Deakin is proud to work in close alignment with these visionary goals, delivering impactful, responsible AI solutions for the public good."

Both parties will now progress towards exploring pathways for coordination and implementation of specific initiatives under this collaboration, contributing to Telangana's emergence as a global AI innovation hub and supporting India's mission to lead in responsible, inclusive, and human-centered AI development.

To discover more about Deakin University's institutional capabilities and research mission in Artificial Intelligence, please visit the Applied Artificial Intelligence Initiative.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University has grown to become one of Australia's most progressive and globally connected institutions. Celebrating 50 years of impact, Deakin is recognised for its unique balance of excellence in education and research with a clear focus on creating real-world outcomes that benefit communities both locally and globally.

With four campuses across Australia, Deakin offers over 300 industry-relevant courses, designed to equip students with the skills they need for future success.

As Australia's #1 university for overall educational experience, Deakin stands out for its strong digital engagement, practical learning, and career-focused outcomes.

To know more, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

