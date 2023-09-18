Deakin University and Symbiosis International announces dual degree and an accelerated master's program for Indian students

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Deakin University, a renowned Australian university ranked among the top 1% of universities worldwide, and Symbiosis International (Deemed University) SIU, a leading institute of higher education in India established for foreign students in 1971, are proud to announce a new chapter in their immersive and successful knowledge collaboration that will offer new opportunities for student mobility, particularly for Indian students pursuing studies in liberal arts and business administration/analytics. As a part of the partnership expansion between the two institutes, a dual degree and an accelerated master's program have been announced in business administration/analytics and liberal arts respectively, further opening access to an internationalised educational experience.

The announcement, delivered by Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University and Prof (Dr) S B Majumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis Society and Chancellor of SIU, was made at a ceremony in Pune to formalise and announce the partnership agreement between the two institutions. This development stands as a pivotal element of Prof Martin's visit to India, undertaken with aim of expanding and deepening Deakin's involvement and collaborations within premier Indian educational institutes.

"Deakin and Symbiosis have always upheld their commitment to foster global learning and growth outcomes, as well as excellence in research that drives positive impact for international communities.

"Taking our partnership of over two decades forward, we shall continue to achieve our goals of education beyond borders and mutually beneficial collaborations, which form the cornerstone of bilateral linkages between Australia and India," said Prof Martin.

The dual degree agreement allows students enrolled in Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Bengaluru (SCMS-B), a constituent of Symbiosis International, to articulate into Deakin University, to articulate into Deakin University, with recognition for prior learning achieved at SCMS-B. Upon completing two years at each institution, students earn dual degrees benefitting from Deakin's global linkages and world-class research and Symbiosis' vibrant learning ecosystem.

"Symbiosis is guided by the vision of promoting international understanding through quality education and Deakin has rendered valuable partnership in offering global learning, skilling and research opportunities for our students. Much has already been achieved and with the current extension of our partnership we look forward to brighter prospects of student/faculty mobility, knowledge engagement and exchange, and enhanced multicultural understanding and global citizenship," said Prof (Dr) S B Mujumdar.

Under the pathway to accelerated master's program agreement, students enrolled in Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (SSLA) can seamlessly progress into Deakin University's program after successfully completing seven semesters at SSLA. Deakin, renowned for its world-class programs and digital engagement, and SSLA, India's first 4-year comprehensive liberal arts college, are the key institutions involved. The program offers students the opportunity to earn both a Bachelor's degree from Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and a Master's degree from Deakin University, streamlining their academic journey. This five-year partnership aims to provide students with a unique and enriching educational experience, bridging the gap between Australian and Indian higher education institutions.

The new offerings will extend brilliant opportunities for ambitious Indian students to access international academic resources and to global career outcomes. The ease of mobility and accessibility is being facilitated by the two institutions in alignment with their commitment towards providing quality education, skilling and research pathways to help shape successful future outcomes for Indian students

The current development builds upon a two-decade strategic alliance between the two institutions, which includes a Deakin HUB successfully operating at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and a partnership that has achieved significant goals for internationalisation of curriculum, hybrid models of engagement, offering student support and mobility between campuses, a women's entrepreneurship research alliance, and facilitating critical in-country support for student mobility, internships and industry interface.

Deakin HUB @ Symbiosis International (Deemed University) was launched in 2022 in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon. Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, during which he emphasised on the significance of the announcement for the youth of India.

Additionally, both institutes have developed consultancy initiatives in research, innovation and skills development, thus strengthening university-industry-government cohesion. In keeping with the Deakin value of upholding gender equity and inclusion, Deakin University also works with Symbiosis through the Women Entrepreneurship Research Alliance. It is a one-of-a-kind centre in India that works through research, training, and policy advocacy to bridge the gender disparities in entrepreneurship.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu.au

About Symbiosis International

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is a multi-disciplinary university offering its students and faculty a vibrant learning ecosystem designed around its multi-cultural and innovative ethos. Symbiosis was established in 1971 by Prof. Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, which was a 'home away from home' for international students. The Institution is based on the principles of Vedic thought of "World as One Family".The University's name fittingly captures the quintessence of the relationship with International students; a mutually beneficial bond between India and the International student community. Symbiosis is committed to building international understanding by offering quality education and is resplendent of the activities and students of more than 85 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor