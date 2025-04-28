Deakin University GIFT City organises its first student-led mega event - Deakin CyberClash 2025

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 28: Deakin University GIFT City Campus hosted its landmark student-led event, Deakin CyberClash 2025, on Friday, 25th April 2025. This inaugural mega event drew wide participation and enthusiasm, bringing together the brightest minds in cybersecurity from across the region.

The high-energy competition featured more than 10 teams, each comprising two members, who battled it out in a dynamic Red Team (Attackers) vs. Blue Team (Defenders) format. Participants navigated two intense rounds addressing five vulnerabilities, simulating real-world cyberattack and defence scenarios with strategic precision and technical expertise.

Spearheaded by the students of Deakin University GIFT City as part of their club initiative, CyberClash marked a major milestone in cultivating student leadership and collaborative learning.

Chandan Hegde, one of the lead student organisers, reflected on the experience saying, 'Hosting Deakin CyberClash was an incredible learning opportunity. It was challenging yet deeply rewarding to see our vision come to life and witness such vibrant engagement from participants.'

The competition was judged by a distinguished panel of experts which included Sameer Kulkarni, Senior Vice President, IT Infrastructure and Security, Decimal Point Analytics and Dr. Nilesh Kumar Purey, Chief Technology Officer, GIFT City Ltd.

Mr. Kulkarni applauded the talent on display, 'The level of expertise and innovation shown today is truly impressive. Events like CyberClash are essential to nurturing a culture of cybersecurity awareness and excellence.'

Dr. Purey added, 'This competition provided young professionals a platform to simulate real-world cybersecurity challenges. The dedication and talent on display was nothing short of inspiring.'

David Das, Head of Campus Operations, Deakin University GIFT City, shared that,' We are incredibly proud to host our first-ever student-led competition. CyberClash reflects the quality and ambition of our students and our commitment to preparing future-ready professionals in cybersecurity.'

Participants hailed from leading institutions across Gujarat and beyond, including Gujarat and beyond, including Rashtriya Raksha University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University , National Forensic Science University, and many others. They were particularly impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure and the immersive learning environment at the Deakin GIFT City campus.

Shubham, who took part in the event, expressed his enthusiasm, 'The infrastructure at Deakin is exceptional. It created an authentic, real-time experience. Hats off to the student organisers for a well-executed, inspiring event.'

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony with winners receiving significant rewards, including cash prizes for winners, first runners-up, and second runners-up. Judges and faculty alike congratulated all teams for their exemplary performance and encouraged them to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in cybersecurity.

Marking bold steps, Deakin University, Australia, a global leader in education and research, is proud to announce the Deakin GIFT City Meritorious Scholarships 2025, an initiative to recognize and support exceptional students in India. Through this, eight outstanding students, four from each program among those who enroll for the July 2025 intake will receive a 25% waiver on tuition fees for the entire duration of their two-year program. These scholarships are awarded to exceptionally high-achieving students, making them a remarkable opportunity for deserving candidates.

The applications for these scholarships are open and interested students can email giftcity-dsm@deakin.edu.au for more details on eligibility and application procedures.

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus: Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of global universities, made history as the first international university to establish a branch campus in India, with operations at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Since welcoming its first cohort in July 2024, Deakin's campus has become a hub for academic excellence and industry-aligned learning. Currently, the campus offers two cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security. The next intake begins in July 2025, and admissions are now open.

