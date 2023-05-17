Dealer Stellar Skoda announces Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 17 : Skoda India's leading dealer Stellar Skoda has announced that legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will be its brand icon in Gujarat.

The company said it aims to leverage the iconic association while celebrating its 40 years of legendary world cup wins that will drive brand growth in the Gujarat market. It said it will be the first time a dealer will launch a brand icon and thereby making history in the automobile dealership sector. Stellar Skoda has outlets across seven cities of Gujarat, namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Mehsana and Anand.

Abhimanyu Tripathi, CEO of Stellar Group, said, "We are delighted to have Kapil Dev as our brand icon in India. He is a true icon and a role model for millions of Indians. His Stellar passion, commitment, and performance to the game are qualities that we at Stellar Skoda deeply resonate with."

He said the company was confident that Kapil's association with the brand will help the company connect with our customers at a deeper level and drive our growth in the Gujarat market.

Kapil Dev expressed his excitement about the association, saying, "I am thrilled to be associated with Stellar Soda, a brand known for its Stellar services, innovation, performance, and exceptional customer experience with India's Safest Car like Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda cars have always been my favourite, and I am excited to be a part of the brand's journey. I look forward to working closely with the Stellar Skoda team and helping them achieve their goals in the Gujarat market."

As part of the association, Kapil Dev will feature in a new brand campaign What Drives The Legend for Stellar Skoda, which highlights the company's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable products to its customers. The campaign will showcase Kapil Dev's personality and his association with Stellar Skoda cars, thereby highlighting the connection of India's safest car with Indian consumers.

In addition to the brand campaign, Kapil Dev will be involved in various brand promotions, events, both online and offline. The company said it plans to leverage its popularity and fan following to drive engagement with its consumers and create a strong brand recall in Gujarat.

The company said the Skoda brand is extending support to cricket talents across Gujarat through their pioneering initiative Single Wicket. This collaboration is set to provide a significant boost to the growth and development of cricket.

With Kapil Dev's association, Stellar Skoda will emphasise the brand message of India's safest car to all consumers and also promote the range of products, including the Skoda Kodiaq, Soda Slavia (India's Safest Car - 5 Star NCAP Rating), Soda Superb, Skoda Octavia, and Skoda Kushaq (India's Safest Car - 5 Star NCAP Rating).

