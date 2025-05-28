Debt Relief India Expands Its Debt Settlement Services Across PAN India

New Delhi [India], May 28: Debt Relief India, one of India's most trusted debt settlement companies, is expanding its services nationwide, reaching debtors in every corner of India to provide dignity and respect in their journey towards financial freedom.

In a country where over 68% of borrowers are struggling with debt-related challenges, the growing burden of unpaid loans is causing emotional distress and, in some tragic cases, pushing people to take their own lives when they are unable to repay their debts.

With its strategic growth, Debt Relief India strengthens its mission to support debtors burdened with unmanageable debts by offering a legal, ethical, and stress-free pathway to financial freedom through tailor-made debt settlement programs, protection from creditor harassment, pre-legal support, and comprehensive counselling and financial management.

Debt Relief India Partners with Banks and NBFCs to Reduce Loan Defaults

Debt Relief India is aiming to collaborate with banks and NBFCs to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem that promotes ethical debt recovery while safeguarding borrower dignity. Through these partnerships, Debt Relief India will act as a mediator to support distressed borrowers in settling their debts in a structured and legal manner, reducing defaults and improving recovery rates for banks and NBFCs.

By offering customized repayment plans, the initiative ensures borrowers are not pushed toward financial or emotional breakdowns, while helping banks and NBFCs avoid prolonged recovery cycles and costly litigation. This partnership model not only improves collection efficiency but also builds trust and transparency within the financial system.

Key Highlights of PAN India Expansion:

Dedicated Advocates Across PAN India: Offering local support and personalized assistance across India, ensuring faster resolutions and legal backing.

Offering local support and personalized assistance across India, ensuring faster resolutions and legal backing. Zero Fee Plans for Vulnerable Groups: Continuing its commitment to social good, Debt Relief India provides zero-cost plans for farmers, defence personnel, and medical emergency cases.

Continuing its commitment to social good, Debt Relief India provides zero-cost plans for farmers, defence personnel, and medical emergency cases. Maximum Waiver on Debts: With a proven track record of securing 50-90% waivers on unsecured debts, Debt Relief India ensures clients get the highest possible reduction, easing their financial burden.

With a proven track record of securing 50-90% waivers on unsecured debts, Debt Relief India ensures clients get the highest possible reduction, easing their financial burden. Lowest Fee Structure in India: Charging only up to 5% of outstanding dues, making it one of the most affordable debt relief services in the country.

“Debt is no longer just a personal problem; it's a national crisis. We want to reach out to every Indian who feels trapped and helpless in debt cycles and show them a dignified way out. With this PAN India expansion, no borrower should feel alone or exploited,” said Kanishk Dutt, Founder of Debt Relief India. “Empowering Indians to break free from debt harassment & regain financial freedom with dignity and respect is our only motto.”

With MSMEs contributing nearly 30% to India's GDP and employing over 26.7 crore people, the financial well-being of this sector is critical to India's economic stability. More than 50% of MSMEs struggle with loan repayment, especially post-pandemic. In this light, Debt Relief India offers small businesses structured settlements to avoid defaults, prevent credit downgrades, and regain their financial footing. This enables entrepreneurs to focus on rebuilding and growing their businesses sustainably, without resorting to bankruptcy.

Having already helped over 17,000 people across India become debt-free, Debt Relief India is all set to make an even larger social and economic impact. Their expansion will ensure that even small-town and rural borrowers will now have access to legal debt relief services, protecting them from the clutches of loan sharks, aggressive recovery agents, and legal threats. To further enhance accessibility and quicker response time, the company has integrated an advanced AI-powered chatbot into its platform, enabling real-time support.

About Debt Relief India

Debt Relief India is India's first Meta Verified company in the debt settlement industry, offering legal and transparent solutions to those struggling with loans and credit card debts. With expert negotiators and a strong legal framework, the company is committed to helping debtors regain control of their finances and live a debt-free life.

